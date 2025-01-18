Christian Juttner, Child Star of “Return to Witch Mountain”, Dies at 60: 'One of the Nicest People'
The actor's daughter, Aidan Juttner, said he died on Nov. 29, 2024
Christian Juttner, the actor who starred in Return From Witch Mountain as a child, has died. He was 60.
Juttner died of natural causes at his home in Yucca Valley, Calif., on Nov. 29, 2024, his daughter Aidan Juttner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
The late star was born in Pomona, Calif., and appeared in several titles as a young actor in the 1970s including the TV shows The Bionic Woman, Bewitched, and Wonder Woman in brief and recurring roles.
Juttner became a household name after starring in the films Return From Witch Mountain alongside Bette Davis and Christopher Lee, The Swarm with Henry Fonda and Michael Caine and I Wanna Hold Your Hand — all of which were released in 1978.
According to IMDB, his final role onscreen was in an episode of General Hospital in 1981.
Former Return From Witch Mountain costar Ike Eisenmann penned a tribute to Juttner on X writing, “He was an incredible actor, and one of the nicest people I have ever met. RIP ‘Dazzler,’” he added, referring to Juttner’s character in the film.
Juttner attended Birmingham High School in the San Fernando Valley. He bagged his first onscreen role in 1972 in Bewitched at age 7 with the help of his mother Marlene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Before becoming an actor, Juttner worked with his entrepreneur father John, at his glassworks business. After leaving the industry in his twenties he set up his own glassworks business while also working in special effects makeup in Santa Clarita, Calif., according to the outlet.
The late actor’s other titles include Ironside (1971-1974), Emergency!, The New Mickey Mouse Club (1977), The Magical World of Disney (1974-1980), The Boy Who Talked to Badgers (1975), ABC Afterschool Specials (1974-1977) and Journey From the Darkness (1975).
Juttner is reportedly survived by his mother, ex-wife Ann, daughters Aidan and Ryan, son Lucas and sister Shelley.
