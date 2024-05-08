Christian Robinson Joins Ryan Coogler’s Supernatural Thriller For Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: We have one final addition to Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller for Warner Bros, starring Michael B. Jordan: BMF‘s Christian Robinson.

As with all roles in the film, his is under wraps, along with the logline. As previously announced, Michael B. Jordan leads the ensemble, which will also feature Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li and Lola Kirke, along with newcomers yao, Miles Caton and Peter Dreimanis.

Coogler is joined in producing the film by Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. The executive producers are Rebecca Cho, two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Will Greenfield. Pic is slated for release in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Bringing Jordan and Coogler back together following their collaboration on the Creed and Black Panther franchises and the acclaimed Sundance drama Fruitvale Station, the film is the second from the collaborators that Warner Bros Film Group co-chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have championed, having greenlighted the box office hit Creed III during their time at MGM.

Previously seen in Netflix’s Sundance drama Burning Sands and horror flick The First Purge, Robinson has also held roles on Starz’s hit drama series BMF, as well as such series as Interview with the Vampire, Watchmen, Brockmire, Tell Me a Story, Manhunt and All American: Homecoming. He is represented by CESD Talent Agency, Alexander White Agency, and Cultivate Entertainment Partners.

