Christian schools' legal challenge against VAT on fees

Head teacher Caroline Santer fears the VAT plans may force Christian schools to close [The King's School]

A independent faith school in Hampshire has launched a legal challenge against the government's plans to introduce VAT on private school fees

The King's School in Fair Oak says the plans, due to come into effect in January, would unlawfully discriminate against them as it could force Christian schools to close.

270 faith schools are asking for a VAT exemption for those which charge less than the government pays for a child to be educated at a state school.

The government says the revenue will be spent on state education, including funding 6,500 new teachers in England.

The King's School, a private Christian school in Hampshire [The King's School]

The King's School, which has 230 pupils aged from 4-16, charges around £7,956 per year per child, which is £10,000 pounds less than the average independent school in England.

Each pupil educated at a state school costs the government £7690 a year.

"I think the government has either misunderstood or ignored the diversity in independent schools. It's not just about Eton and Harrow and boaters", says headteacher Caroline Santer.

"Mission calling"

Three quarters of the school budget goes towards salaries, with teachers earning around 70% of what they would in the state sector.

"Working here is a mission calling because of its unique Christian ethos," says Mrs Santer.

The King's School is one of three faith schools working with lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre to launch a judicial review if VAT is brought in from January.

"I'd like to see the government make fees more proportionate, acknowledging that parents should have the ability to choose how they want their children educated in accordance with their religious beliefs."

The Department for Education says the money raised would to go towards the public finances and help improve education and outcomes for young people.

Ministers said they did not expect raising VAT would cause private school fees to go up by 20%, as they did not have to reflect the increase in what they charged.

But Mrs Santer says the margins at The King's School are too tight for them to absorb any extra cost. "We are going to have to pass it on to parents and it's going to be devastating. A few families have already said they can't make the money work and have withdrawn their children."

