Christie Brinkley Celebrates 71st Birthday Surrounded by All 3 of Her Kids: ‘Magic Indeed’

"The laughter, the music, the friendships, family, the love… these are what I cherish the most and am ever so grateful for," Brinkley wrote on Instagram

Christie Brinkley just reached a new milestone surrounded by family and friends.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the model was all smiles as she celebrated her 71st birthday with those closest to her, including her three children: Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Brinkley Cook and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

She reflected on the special day by sharing an Instagram carousel featuring photos and videos from her "surprise Fiesta."

"I believe in magic because I have friends like all of you who celebrated a little early with us last night at @sailorbrinkleycook ‘s surprise Fiesta! The Margueritas were flowing‼️ The laughter,the music, the friendships , family , the love… these are what I cherish the most and am ever so grateful for …Magic indeed," the caption read.

The post began with a sweet snap of Brinkley joyfully holding her arms wide open as her three kids stood behind her, each carrying one birthday cake with lighted candles.

Christie Brinkley/Instagram Christie Brinkley celebrates her 71st birthday

Brinkley shares Alexa, 39, with her ex-husband Billy Joel. She welcomed Jack, 29, with ex-husband Richard Taubman before he was adopted by her fourth husband Peter Cook. While Brinkley would go on to divorce Cook in 2008, the two welcomed Sailor, 26, in 1998.

In another photo included in the post, Brinkley is seen beaming from ear to ear as she looks up at her daughter Alexa, who is clapping her hands.

Another shot shows the birthday girl posing with her family and friends at a round dinner table.

Alekandra London/Getty Christie Brinkley attends the 14th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards on January 08, 2025

In June, Brinkley shared with PEOPLE how her view on aging in the industry has evolved as she has grown older.

"They told me by the time you're 30, you'll be chewed up and spit out of this business. But 50 isn't 50 anymore. Thirty isn't 30 anymore," she said.

Speaking to entering her 70s, Brinkley shared that she believes it is "the start of a great decade."

"I'm hearing from women on my Instagram, like, 'Now I'm looking forward to my 7-0. I was kind of dreading it, but you're making it look so fun. 'And it is really important to make it fun and so far so great," she said.

