Christie's sinks career-high 5 3s as Minnesota moves closer to top of Big Ten beating Michigan State

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Cam Christie recorded 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Dawson Garcia scored 10 points and Minnesota beat Michigan State for the first time since 2021 sinking the Spartans 59-56 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Gophers (15-7, 6-5) have won three straight after a four-game skid and have moved into a fourth-place tie with Northwestern — who they've beaten — in the Big Ten.

Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 20 points and Jaden Akins added 16. Michigan entered averaging 75 points per game.

Garcia's 3-pointer with 1:27 left ended a tie at 52 and Minnesota led the remainder. After the teams traded possessions and missed baskets, Elijah Hawkins fouled Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard on a 3 attempt with 20 seconds left. Hoggard made the first two, missed the third, and forced to foul, Michigan State's Carson Cooper wrapped up Christie who made two free throws for a 57-54 advantage. Hoggard missed a two-point shot attempt with 10 seconds left and Hawkins made two foul shots to seal it.

Michigan led 45-36 after Tre Holloman's jump shot with 13:16 left. But the Spartans missed nine consecutive shot attempts from the field and Minnesota went on a 10-0 run and led by a point after Pharrel Payne made 1 of 2 free throws with 7:56 left.

Michigan State (14-9, 6-6) lost for just the second time in its last seven games and saw its two-game win streak come to an end. The Spartans host No. 10 Illinois on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers travel to Iowa on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball