Christina Aguilera Gets in the Halloween Spirit in Racy Orange Dress: ‘Favorite Time of the Year’

The singer shared her themed look for the spooky holiday — along with her Halloween home decor — in a post on Instagram on Oct. 22

Christina Aguilera/instagram Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is breaking out her Halloween looks early!

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the singer, 43, posted photos on Instagram of herself in an ultra-glam Halloween-inspired outfit of an orange cutout dress to mark the upcoming spooky holiday.

“My favorite time of the year 🎃🍂👻,” Aguilera wrote in the caption of the carousel post.

The “Beautiful” singer was first snapped giving sultry poses in a plunging orange and black Rui slip dress with cutouts along the chest and midriff while standing under a neon orange sign indoors.

Aguilera wore her hair straight and sported a brown smokey eye with pink blush and a nude glossy lip. She accessorized her seasonal look with a pair of diamond drop earrings and embellished rings by Shay Jewelry.

Christina Aguilera/instagram Aguilera posted a photo her wearing an orange cut-out dress on Instagram on Oct. 22

Related: Christina Aguilera Says She 'F---ed Up' the Cartilage in Her Knee from Wearing Heels While Performing

The performer was next seen posing in various other rooms of her spookily-decorated house, including in the kitchen where a row of fake zombie heads could be seen displayed on a countertop behind her.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In a final photo shared, Aguilera posed with her fiancé Matt Rutler, who wore a black suit, as the pair stood in front of a tall tree in their lounge room adorned with Halloween decorations of fake cobwebs, giant spiders, skeletons, pumpkins and orange lights.

Aguilera and Rutler share a 10-year-old daughter, Summer. The singer also has a 16-year-old son Max, shared with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Christina Aguilera/instagram Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matt Rutler

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aguilera’s Halloween-themed style post comes after she shared her regret over a particular fashion choice in her career in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

The five-time Grammy winner confessed in a conversation with English singer-songwriter Raye for the interview, which was published on Monday, Oct. 21, that she “f—-- up” her legs and feet after years of wearing high heels.

Christina Aguilera/instagram Christina Aguilera

Related: Christina Aguilera Recalls Pressure to Be 'Skinny,' Says It Was 'Unacceptable' When She Started 'Getting Thicker'

“I’ve already f----- up my legs and my feet so bad with all this high-heel nonsense,” admitted Aguilera. “I f----- up the cartilage in my knee.”

Speaking to Raye, 26, who sings barefoot onstage, she continued, “I love that about you, though. I never had the balls to just do it. Those are the best when you just feel the floor underneath.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.