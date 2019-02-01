Is Christina Aguilera joining Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Christina Aguilera made her very first appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night, where she dodged Andy Cohen's question about possibly joining Maroon 5 during this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.

"Any talks of you joining Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl to do a little "Moves Like Jagger," asked Cohen. Aguilera acted coy and immediately sipped her drink as she stated, "Plead the fifth," before giggling.

While Aguilera didn't confirm, she didn't deny either. In fact, Cohen's question pertaining to the Super Bowl wasn't even part of the actual "Plead the Fifth" game. During the actual game, Aguilera was more than willing to open up about Eminem dissing her again during a 10-minute freestyle track on his latest album Revival.

When asked if she was surprised last year when her name was on his lips again, Aguilera stated, "I mean, that's real thirsty. I don't know what's going on. That's real in the past. You know, it was thirsty then, it's thirsty now."

Cohen also mentioned that when Pink visited WWHL in 2017, she claimed that Aguilera once "swung on her in a club." However, Aguilera claims that didn't happen and that she has a different memory entirely. "I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played spin the bottle. I have a love memory." Aguilera also stated, "Look at her. Look at me. I wouldn't swing on her. She's like – she can beat my ass. Are you kidding me?"

Aguilera only pleaded the fifth on the Super Bowl question, which makes it seem very possible that she is joining her friend Adam Levine this Sunday. Stay tuned to find out.