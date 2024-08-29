Christina Aguilera opens up about growing up in an abusive household
The 43-year-old singer and actress has been in the spotlight since 1993 when she was a child star in Disney's The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. She went on to unleash global chart-topping songs and appeared in huge Hollywood movies including Burlesque and Shark Tale. In a new cover star interview with Paper magazine, the singer revealed details of her troubled childhood, explaining, "Coming from an abusive household and seeing my mom feel voiceless and disempowered ignited something in me very early on.”