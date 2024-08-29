Christina Aguilera opens up about growing up in an abusive household

The Daily Beast

King Charles is spending most of his time on holiday in Scotland at his own home, Birkhall, and is not sleeping at Balmoral Castle with the rest of the vacationing royal family, the Daily Beast understands.The cancer-hit king is spending his days at his Scottish baronial-style manor with Queen Camilla by his side, recharging his batteries by painting and tending to his beloved gardens, a source told The Daily Beast.The source said: “The king is sleeping a lot. He is not one to sit around doing n