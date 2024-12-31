Christina Aguilera Shuts Down Comments About Her Appearance: 'No One Deserves an Explanation'

“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the singer said

Christina Aguilera is ending her year by shutting down those who have anything to say about her appearance.

On Dec. 31, the five-time Grammy winner, 44, posted a video montage on Instagram reflecting on 2024 for New Year’s Eve. The clip begins with screenshots of the numerous comments she’s received from people criticizing her appearance before featuring exciting highlights from her year.

The singer’s video also included audio that discusses ignoring haters and shaming and remaining confident.

“This year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE,” she captioned the post. “No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do.”

“Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there,” she wrote. “I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect…”

Back in August, Aguilera opened up to Glamour about how her body image has shifted over the years after experiencing body shaming as a young artist. The "Genie In a Bottle" singer said the obsession with her weight throughout her career was difficult to navigate, and admitted that much of her self-esteem was determined by “how skinny I was.”

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she told the outlet. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

Over the years, Aguilera said she’s learned to not let what others think about her body impact her.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f— about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she said at the time. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

The mom of two told PEOPLE in November that she hopes to instill in her son Max, 16, and daughter Summer, 10, the same ability to be comfortable in their own skin.

“Defining beauty for me is about feeling comfortable in your own skin, and that’s a message I always try to encourage my kids to instill in themselves,” she said.



