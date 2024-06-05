Christina Applegate says she 'doesn't enjoy living' amid health battle

During an episode of her MeSsy podcast, the 52-year-old American actress has candidly discussed the impact that multiple sclerosis is having on her mental health. The Married… with Children star first shared her diagnosis of the degenerative disease in 2021. "I'm in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt for years. Like a real, f**k-it-all depression where it's kind of scaring me, too, a little bit because it feels really fatalistic." "I'm trapped in, like, this darkness right now that I haven't felt (in), like, I don't even know how long, probably 20 something years."