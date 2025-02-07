Christina Haack Borrows Heather Rae El Moussa’s Previously Criticized Red Dress for Date Night with Chris Larocca

Christina thanked Heather for lending her the racy gown for her glam outing, which Heather previously defended online

Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa share more than a baby daddy.

The Flip Off costars are also opening up their closets to one another as Haack enjoyed a glamorous Mar-A-Lago date night with her new man Christopher Larocca on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Christina gave Heather a shoutout on her Instagram Stories when she was spotted wearing a racy red gown with see-through detailing which Heather previously wore.

Christina Haack/Instagram Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca enjoy date night on Feb. 6, 2025.

“Thanks for lending me the gorgeous dress @theheatherraeelmoussa,” Christina wrote on the photo where she appeared alongside Larocca, who wore a black suit with a matching red tie.

Inside Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago they posed with other couples as well as actor Russell Brand and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

Fans might remember that Heather previously wore the same dress for some Christmas festivities in late 2024, posing for photos with her husband and Christina’s ex, Tarek El Moussa, on Instagram. The couple also snapped pics with their 2-year-old son Tristan and 9-year-old Brayden, whom Tarek shares with Christina.

Heather El Moussa/Instagram Heather Rae El Moussa wears red dress

However, Heather found herself the subject of criticism for the glam look from one commenter who told her the dress was “not appropriate” now that she was a mother.

“So because I’m a mother I can’t wear a pretty dress that makes me feel beautiful?” she wrote in response at the time. “What does that have to do with anything?”

Though Christina and Tarek had a very dramatic and public split in 2016, the exes have since moved on and are now appearing on The Flip Off as they compete in home design challenges. They’ve previously addressed comments about their amicable relationship as exes.

While recently answering fan questions, Tarek was asked how he tells Christina and Heather apart.

He replied in the clip, "Oh easy, shoes."

"From behind, you know, he doesn’t know," Heather commented before quickly adding, "That could be taken a few different ways."

Courtesy HGTV Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa on 'The Flip Off' Season 1.

Tarek, who also clocked the potential for a double meaning, said, "I didn’t want to say that because I’m gonna get in trouble."

Christina then groaned at the couple, lamenting, "Now the comments are gonna start again: 'sister wives,' ''it’s weird,'" she said seemingly repeating some of the feedback fans have given the trio on their dynamic recently.

In fact, Christina and Heather have found common ground in making fun of Tarek.

“The second all three of us get together, [Christina will] start picking on me, and I’m thinking Heather’s going to jump in and defend me. Next thing I know they’re standing together picking on me,” Tarek quipped on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January.

Heather explained that she and Haack “don’t fight,” so they “pick on” Tarek together “because he’s an easy target.”



