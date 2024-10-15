Christina Haack Changes Last Name Back to Maiden Name amid Divorce from Josh Hall

The HGTV star also used Haack after her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead. The latest update is her fifth name change

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Christina Hall

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) is going back to her maiden name — for the second time, PEOPLE confirms.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, is now using her maiden name, Haack, instead of her married name, Hall, three months after her estranged husband Josh Hall filed for divorce.

A press release from HGTV announcing the season 2 premiere of her spinoff series Christina in the Country, also identified the star as Christina Haack.

This isn’t the first time Christina has changed her name following a split. Since finding fame on HGTV's Flip or Flop, she has gone by El Moussa, Anstead, Haack, Hall, and Haack again.



Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Haack and her ex Josh Hall in Tennessee

She previously went by Haack after filing for divorce in December 2020 from her second husband Ant Anstead — the English TV presenter and car expert with whom she shares son Hudson, 5. She updated her Instagram to display her maiden name in January 2021.

She has yet to change her last name back to Haack on her Instagram profile or in her handle, @thechristinahall, amid her divorce from Josh.

In an Instagram video in February 2021, Christina explained that reverting to her family name was a move to honor her grandmother.

"She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is," the HGTV star said. "I miss her every single day. Taking back the family's last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above."

Following her divorce from her first husband Tarek El Moussa, which was finalized in 2018, Christina publicly continued to use her ex’s name until she married Anstead later that year.

El Moussa and Christina, who share two kids — Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — remained professionally connected following their split, continuing to film their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop until 2022.

Josh Hall Instagram Josh Hall and ex Christina Haack with her two children Taylor and Brayden in Tennessee

Tarek and Christina are reuniting for a new series,The Flip Off, set to air in early 2025 and also starring Tarek's second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Josh was also supposed to appear on the series before their split, but Christina has been spotted filming the show without him on numerous occasions. HGTV has yet to confirm how the dynamic of the show will change amid their divorce.

Courtesy of HGTV

Christina's name change comes after she put her Leiper's Fork, Tenn. farmhouse on the market for $4.5 million on Oct. 5. Josh has been living in the home after the couple's separation as the exes came to a temporary agreement that he could stay there any time she wasn't renting it out, according to court documents filed in September.

Josh is currently trying to block the potential sale, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Oct. 11.

HGTV/MAX

Christina has slowly been cutting all ties with her ex.

Along with listing her farmhouse and going back to her maiden name, she's also been deleting photos with Josh from her Instagram account, including their wedding photo a day after Hall filed for divorce on July 15.

PEOPLE broke the news that Christina and Josh had begun dating in July 2021, following her divorce from Anstead earlier that year. The couple were seen holding hands in the Los Angeles International Airport while heading on a trip for Christina's birthday.

She later revealed that the two had been together since earlier that spring. They went public with their engagement in September 2021,

While the public only learned in April 2022 that the couple had married, Josh's divorce filing showed that he and Christina actually secretly tied the knot six months earlier on October 6, 2021. They celebrated their union again with an intimate ceremony in Maui that September.

After the news of their pending divorce, a source told PEOPLE that Hall and Haack had been experiencing marital difficulties “for quite some time.”

