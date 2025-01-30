Christina Haack Reveals 2 New Partners Replacing Ex Josh Hall on Premiere of “The Flip Off:” Who Are They?

The HGTV star’s third husband was supposed to be her teammate on the HGTV competition series before their July 2024 split

Christina Haack introduces her contractor and design partner during the Jan. 29 series premiere of The Flip Off

The HGTV star was originally supposed to compete alongside her third husband Josh Hall before they split in July 2024

Christina and her new team are competing against Christina's first husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather in the house flipping showdown

The wait is over! Christina Haack (formerly Hall) is finally revealing who she recruited to join her team on The Flip Off.

While her now-estranged third husband, Josh Hall, was originally set to be her teammate on the highly-anticipated HGTV show, Christina is instead turning to a new trusted group to help her transform one gnarly fixer-upper and beat her competition — Tarek and Heather El Moussa.

During the two-hour series premiere on Jan. 29, viewers are introduced to Christina’s contractor, Michael Lange, and her design partner, Kylie Wing, who step up to help her with a kitchen renovation for her flip property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lange and Wing may look familiar to fans, as they’ve both appeared on Christina’s other HGTV show, Christina on the Coast. Here’s everything to know about the members who make up Team Christina.

Related: Is This Christina Haack's New Flip Off Partner Taking Her Ex's Place? He'll Look Familiar to Eagle-Eyed Fans

HGTV Kylie Wing talking to Christina on 'The Flip Off'

Kylie Wing

Christina’s design partner in the premiere is also her business partner in their company, Christina & Kylie, which launched in October 2024.

Wing previously worked in the fashion industry as a wardrobe stylist for ten years before dipping her toe into the interior design world, according to their company's official website. She got her start in design by furnishing Airbnb properties and completing her own renovation projects.

After losing her job in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wing took the opportunity to launch her own boutique design firm. The new venture gave her more control over her schedule as a busy mom of three. She shares two sons and one daughter with her husband Roland Wing, per her Instagram.

HGTV Kylie Wing and Christina Haack on 'The Flip Off'

With multiple renovation projects under her belt, she unsurprisingly hit it off with Christina when the two were introduced by a mutual friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Josh Hall Blows Up at Christina Haack, Tells Her to 'Shut Up' in Volatile New Flip Off Clip: 'Pissing Me Off'

HGTV Michael Lange on 'The Flip Off'

Michael Lange

Lange is also involved in the design duo's company, per an October 2024 Instagram post that shows him working on a project for Christina & Kylie.

He's a licensed general contractor based in Southern California with “over 25 years of experience in the construction industry,” according to his company’s official website. He first paired up with Christina for a project with HGTV at the end of 2023.

Christina Hall/Instagram Michael Lange and Christina Haack

In addition to appearing on Christina’s HGTV shows, he’s also a competitive motocross racer and often shares videos of him doing impressive tricks on social media.

Christina has shared multiple photos with Lange on Instagram, and even hinted at him possibly being one of her partners in December. She also referred to him as a “good man” on her Instagram Stories that same month after he helped her set up her massive Christmas tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Christina Haack Breaks Down Telling Ex Tarek El Moussa Kids Asked Her to Leave Josh Hall After 'Blow Up' (Exclusive)

HGTV Michael Lange and Christina Haack on 'The Flip Off'

While Lange and Wing are a huge professional help to Christina in the premiere, they also prove to be good friends when they offer her words of support after her split.

As the trio meet up to discuss their project, Lange tells Christina “I got your back” and that he doesn’t like to see her “going through hard times.” He adds, “I think you’re going to be the hero and we’re going to win this.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Of her design partner, Christina says in a confessional, “Kylie, we are business partners. She and I have very similar styles. It’s like she can read my mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Wing gives Christina a big hug during the same scene, she comforts her by saying Josh didn’t have the experience that they do when it comes to a high-pressure project like this.

“He isn’t a contractor, he isn’t a designer and he isn’t a successful house flipper,” Wing says, to which Lange responds with a laugh, “Pretty straightforward there, Kylie.”

HGTV/YouTube

When The Flip Off was announced in May 2024, Josh was set to Christina's partner, but after he filed for divorce on July 15, his role in the show became unclear. HGTV didn't comment at the time, but Christina was soon spotted returning to filming without Josh. In promo photos released in December, the network had removed him entirely.

However, Josh does make an appearance in the first half of the two-hour series premiere, in which he and Christina have a handful of tense interactions before she reveals they officially split up in a tear-filled scene with Tarek.

The Flip Off airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.



Read the original article on People