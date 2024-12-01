Christina Haack Shares Photos from N.Y.C. Thanksgiving Trip with Daughter Taylor: 'Grateful for This Time'

The HGTV star's post comes after stepmom Heather Rae El Moussa addressed the teen's absence from her recent Thanksgiving family photo

Christina Hall/Instagram Taylor El Moussa and Christina Haack

Christina Haack is reflecting on her Thanksgiving trip to the Big Apple with her mini-me!

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Christina on the Coast star, 41, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself with her daughter Taylor, 14, as they visited New York City for the annual holiday.

In the photo, Haack and Taylor smiled while sitting at a table by a window at the Centurion New York restaurant. Behind them, a lit-up skyline view of Manhattan could be seen.

“Dinner 55 floors up with the best view,” Haack wrote over the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Christina Hall/Instagram Haack posted a photo of her and her daughter Taylor spending Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.

Related: Heather Rae El Moussa Addresses Stepdaughter Taylor's Absence from Thanksgiving After Sharing Family Photo

The HGTV star also shared other photos from her trip on her Instagram Stories, including some of herself sitting and reading menus at the Tiffany Blue Box Café and Le Café Louis Vuitton.

In an Instagram post, Haack wrote about her New York City trip with Taylor.

“The last half of this year has included a lot of amazing trips in between filming a new show (that I can’t wait to come out in January),” she began.

“Four days in N.Y.C. on a mommy-daughter trip has been the best,” Haack continued. “Grateful for this time together laughing, eating, exploring and shopping our way through New York.”

Christina Hall/Instagram Haack posted photos from her recent N.Y.C. trip on Instagram

Related: Christina Haack Poses in a Bikini and Sips Champagne During Carefree 'Scorpio Season'

Haack shares Taylor and son Brayden, 9, with Tarek El Moussa and her son Hudson, 5, with Ant Anstead.

The reality star's latest post with daughter Taylor came after Heather Rae El Moussa shared a family Thanksgiving photo online and addressed why Taylor wasn't with the rest of the family in her caption.

"For the haters — Tay is on a trip with her mom, that's why she's not in our photo," Heather, 37, wrote beside the photo of Tarek, 43, their son Tristan, 22 months, Brayden and various other family members.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Christina Hall/Instagram Haack dined out at various restaurants during her N.Y.C. visit

Haack's Thanksgiving with her daughter Taylor is the first she's celebrated since splitting from her estranged husband Josh Hall. She filed for divorce from Hall, 43, on July 15 after nearly three years of marriage.

Hall previously shared on his Instagram Stories that he spent the holiday with friends as he posted a photo of his pals gathered outside in a wooded area around a bonfire.