Christina Hall Comments 'So Cute' on Ex Tarek El Moussa's Boys Trip with Son Brayden

Christina and Tarek, who were married from 2009 to 2018 and starred on 'Flip or Flop' together until 2022, also share daughter Taylor, 13

Christina Hall/Instagram; Tarek El Moussa/Instagram A split of Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's Instagram post.

Christina Hall is sending some praise Tarek El Moussa's way!

The HGTV star, 41, recently commented on an Instagram post El Moussa shared recapping his “boys trip” fishing with their son Brayden James, 9, and some friends.

In the post, Tarek smiled widely at the camera as he rested his hands on his son’s shoulders while standing in front of a pool with a larger body of water in the background.

“Our boys’ trip was a huge success!! Late nights, early mornings, incredible food, and 16 fish!,” Tarek captioned the photo. “These boys couldn’t be happier, which means mission accomplished!”

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram Christina Hall comments 'so cute' on ex Tarek El Moussa's Instagram post.

Related: Christina Hall Stresses 'Importance of Making My Own Money' amid Josh Hall Divorce: 'Less People Able to Mess with Me'

The Orange County-based HGTV star said the group had left Newport harbor to go to Catalina Island and had a “late-night dinner” at a lobster restaurant before heading out fishing the next day. He ended his caption asking, “Who’s in for the next boys’ trip!? 🤷‍♂️.”

In response to the post, Christina commented, “So cute!!”

The Flip or Flop stars, who were married from 2009 to 2018 also share daughter Taylor, 13, while Tarek shares son Tristan, 1, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina shares son Hudson, 4, with her second husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split in 2020.

Roy Rochlin/Getty, John Photography/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two exes have made strides to repair their relationship since their divorce, following an infamous 2016 incident involving a gun that ended their marriage. They're even working together in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off, with Heather, which marks their first time collaborating on screen since Flip or Flop ended in March 2022.

The show was also supposed to star Christina's estranged third husband Josh Hall before he filed for divorce from the designer in July.

HGTV/YouTube

Last month, Christina wished El Moussa a “happy birthday” on a tribute post Heather shared on Instagram in honor of the real estate pro's 43rd birthday.

Related: Christina Hall's 3 Kids: All About Taylor, Brayden and Hudson

Christina has also been interacting with Antstead, with whom she’s previously had a contentious relationship, on social media.

Last week, she tagged him in a video on her Instagram Stories showing Hudson excitedly running and kicking a ball during his “first soccer practice, ever!”

Christina Hall/Instagram; Ant Anstead/Instagram

Despite the heated custody battle between Christina and Anstead that followed their divorce in June 2021, she recently re-followed Anstead on Instagram in the wake of her split from Hall. Since then, she’s liked some of his posts featuring Hudson and has gotten candid about wanting to mend any rifts.

“Ant and I share Hudson... and I feel like [Hudson] deserves to have us get along,” she told Backgrid in August.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.