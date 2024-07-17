Christina Hall Deletes Post About 'the Price of Fame' Detailing Earliest Days of Romance with Husband Josh

In 2021, the HGTV star shared a lengthy post about their blossoming romance, noting they met "when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight'

Christina Haack/Instagram Josh Hall and Christina Hall

Christina Hall has deleted a three-year-old post about the beginnings of her secret romance with Josh Hall amid the news that he filed for divorce from the HGTV star.

The same week the couple’s relationship became public in July 2021, the Christina on the Coast star, 41, shared a lengthy Instagram post, letting her followers in on how the relationship came to be and why she kept it away from the public eye..

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight," wrote Christina, whose divorce from her second husband Ant Anstead had been finalized the previous month.

The HGTV star also noted that she’d taken a break from social media and began working on herself spiritually at the end of 2020.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she added. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado [media attention] hit."

Christina Haack/Instagram Christina and Josh Hall in July 2021

Christina also explained that she and Hall had "a few solid months" of getting to know each other without the public knowing, and that she "loved every second of it."

Two days before the post, Christina and Josh were photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport as they boarded a flight to celebrate Christina’s 38th birthday.

"When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - And not for me but for him," she said of Josh, who works in real estate.

The HGTV star, whose first husband was her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, expressed concerns over Josh’s private life and "the price of fame."

Josh, 43, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Monday, July 15, due to "irreconcilable differences" almost three years after they wed in October 2021, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.



Per the filing, Josh is requesting spousal support from the HGTV star, whom he’s appeared alongside on her shows Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, and the upcoming series The Flip Off, which is set to premiere in 2025.

A source close to Christina confirmed that the HGTV star has filed for divorce as well.

Amid the news of their split, Christina also deleted her wedding photo with Josh from Instagram.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Josh Hall and Christina Hall at the premiere of "Barbie"

The couple, who secretly married in a private courthouse ceremony in 2021, celebrated their nuptials again in Hawaii in September 2022, with their friends and family in attendance.

Christina and Josh have recently posted promos for The Flip Off, on which they are slated to co-star with Tarek and his current wife, Selling Sunset alum Heather El Moussa.

Christina was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2016. They share two children: son Brayden, 8, and daughter Taylor, 13. Christina also shares son Hudson, 4, with Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2021.

HGTV hasn’t announced how Christina and Josh’s divorce will affect the upcoming show.



