Christina Hall Enjoys Weekend Fun with Her 3 Children amid House Sale and Divorce from Josh Hall

The HGTV star's kids — Brayden, Taylor and Hudson — all made appearances on her Instagram Stories over the weekend

Stewart Cook/Getty; Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall, sons Brayden and Hudson

Christina Hall is spending some quality time with her three children amid the sale of her $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse and her divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the 41-year-old HGTV star shared a pair of snaps on her Instagram Stories, detailing her weekend with her kids: Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — and Hudson, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

A first image showed Christina's two boys decked out in their soccer uniforms, as Hudson gave his older brother a hug. "Soccer Saturdays," the proud mom wrote over the photo.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall's sons Hudson and Brayden

Related: See Inside Christina Hall's Tennessee Farmhouse She's Listing for $4.5 Million amid Divorce from Josh Hall

Several hours later, Christina showed off a scene of her lounging with daughter Taylor while the pair watched 2018's A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

"A star is born with my girl ❤️," she captioned the Instagram Stories post.

The family bonding time comes two days after the Christina on the Coast star revealed on social media that she was listing her Leiper's Fork farmhouse — which served as the setting for her HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country — for sale for $4.5 million amid her divorce from Josh.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that her estranged husband had been living in the house since the couple's separation.

Per a legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the pair reached a temporary agreement that Josh could stay at the home when it was not being rented out. He previously moved out of their $12 million mansion in Newport Beach, Calif. in early August.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall watches 'A Star is Born' with her daughter Taylor

Related: Christina Hall’s Estranged Husband Josh Has Seemingly Left California for Tennessee amid Their Divorce

When announcing the listing, Christina wrote on her Instagram Stories that she was "excited for a new venture in business & real estate," before sharing an apparent message about Josh.

"I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon," she began the Instagram Story, apparently nodding to Josh recently updating his location on Instagram.

"Time to go back to reality soon... Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed 🤔," Christina continued. "All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind... 💰🎶. Byeeee✌🏻"

A September legal agreement stated that Josh will return $35,000 in rental income to Christina, which he alleged was to pay for expenses associated with the property.

A representative for Josh told PEOPLE this week that "he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids," adding that he "hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina later shared via an Instagram Stories post last week that she believed Josh’s request for spousal support was unreasonable, given the length of their marriage. She referred to her ex as a "gold digging little biatch."

Christina purchased the home in February 2021. She and Josh began dating around March 2021, went public with their relationship that July, revealed that they had wed in April 2022 and celebrated an oceanfront wedding in Maui in November 2022.

Josh's July 15 divorce filing, which came after nearly three years of marriage, cited "irreconcilable differences."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.