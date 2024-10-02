Christina Hall’s Estranged Husband Josh Has Seemingly Left California for Tennessee amid Their Divorce

The real estate professional updated the location in his Instagram bio to Leipers Fork, Tenn.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall in Tennessee in 2023

Josh Hall appears to have relocated nearly three months after filing for divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall.

The real estate professional, 44, has updated the location in his Instagram bio to Leipers Fork, Tenn., a rural village just outside downtown Franklin in Williamson County.

In early August, Josh moved out of the $12 million Newport Beach, Calif. mansion he and Christina shared. He was seen packing up belongings that included his motorcycles, a vintage Chevelle and a vintage DeLorean.

Josh is no stranger to Tennessee, having spent time there with his now-estranged wife throughout their relationship. He has shared social media dispatches from both the Nashville area and Southern California since the split.

In February 2021, Christina, 41, purchased a farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn., which has served as the setting for her HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country. In December of that year, she also bought a condo in downtown Nashville as an income property. (The latter has since become a point of financial contention in their split.)

HGTV/MAX Christina Hall and Josh Hall on 'Christina in the Country'

Related: Josh Hall Moves Out Of His and Christina Hall's Newport Beach Home Amid Divorce: PHOTOS (Exclusive)

The Christina on the Coast star and the formerly Austin, Texas-based realtor began dating around March 2021, and went public with their relationship that July. They revealed that they had married in April 2022 and celebrated with an oceanfront wedding in Maui in November 2022.

Both spouses' divorce documents confirmed they had actually tied the knot six months before they announced the news, having secretly wed in a private courthouse ceremony in October 2021 .

Christina is primarily based in Southern California, where her first husband Tarek El Moussa — with whom shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9 — also lives. Her second husband Ant Anstead — with whom she shares son Hudson, 5 — has been splitting time between Orange County and his native U.K.

In 2023, Christina told the Associated Press that there was a “misconception” that she and Josh spent more time at the Franklin vacation house than they really did.

“When we go there, we mostly cook at home, have quiet time and we'll be on our property," she said, adding that when her family filmed there, they were “packing it in.”

In the 2023 series premiere of Christina in the Country, a spinoff to Christina on the Coast, Christina said she felt like she was “in a dream” at her second home.

"Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway, but with every trip I'm just loving it more and more,” she said. “I'm always looking for more reasons to spend time here."

Christina and Josh purchased the Newport Beach home in May 2022 shortly after she sold her former $11 million property in Dana Point, Calif.

Christina shared a glimpse inside the new home on Instagram in June 2022, writing, “"Home Sweet Home. No furniture, no decor, just love," alongside a snap of the pair embracing.

HGTV/MAX Christina Hall and Josh Hall on 'Christina in the Country'

Related: Christina Hall’s Estranged Husband Josh Takes First Post-Split Trip to Celebrate 44th Birthday in Big Sur

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Josh’s July 15 divorce filing after nearly three years of marriage cited "irreconcilable differences" and asked for spousal support from the HGTV star.

Christina responded with her own legal filing on July 24, which asked that neither spouse be allowed to request support, and listed the real estate properties at stake in the divorce — including the Newport Beach mansion and Nashville properties.

Josh recently celebrated his first birthday since the split with a trip to Big Sur, Calif. In an Instagram photo he shared on Sept. 19, he stood in front of a lush background that included a view of the Pacific Ocean.

“Birthdays here, never disappoint.. #44,” he captioned the post.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.