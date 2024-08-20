Christina Hall Jets Off on Vacation with Her 3 Kids amid Divorce from Josh Hall: 'Easy Breezy'

Hall revealed on her Instagram Stories Monday, Aug. 19, that she was going on vacation with her children

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall and her children going on vacation

Christina Hall is taking a vacay with the kids!

On Monday, Aug. 19, the real-estate investor shared photos on her Instagram Stories showing her and her children embarking on a getaway, which comes amid her divorce from Josh Hall after almost three years of marriage.



“Headed on an adventure,” Christina’s caption read alongside a photo of her son Hudson London, 4½, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.



The mother of three, 41, then shared a snap of her standing by a door with the caption, “When traveling alone with 4 kids to LAX this is the only way to get stress free @reserveps.”

Christina Hall/Instagram (2) Christina Hall's Instagram Stories

The HGTV star — who also shares daughter Taylor Reese, 13, son Brayden James, 8½, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — went on to post a clip of a kitchen filled with snacks and beverages.

“@reserveps Snacks on snacks and a cocktail for mama,” she wrote in her caption, adding over a video of the interior of a car driving her toward the airplane, “Coming in hot ... "

Christina’s Instagram Stories’ clips then concluded with her and her travel party — including her three kids and another girl — boarding their plane.

“Easy breezy,” her caption read.

Christina Hall/Instagram (2) Christina Hall's Instagram Stories

As seen in documents obtained by PEOPLE on July 16, Christina's husband Josh, 43, filed for divorce the previous day, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting spousal support.

Christina then responded with her own filing on July 24, requesting that neither party receive spousal support.

Last week, the Christina on the Coast host gave an update on her life as of late, nearly a month after her divorce news.

“I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. 'Those poor kids' adore me ... anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters.”

Christina added that she had “laughed more than I have in forever” with friends, and that “work is going so good it feels like a dream.”



