Christina Hall Joins Tarek and Heather El Moussa In New “The Flip Off ”Promotion Without Ex Josh Hall

Josh has appeared in fewer promotional material for the group's latest HGTV series since PEOPLE reported that he had filed for divorce from Christina

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Hall.

Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa are back to promoting their latest HGTV show The Flip Off, but without Josh Hall.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the trio shared one of their first Instagram promotional clips for The Flip Off that doesn't feature Josh, 43. In the clip, shared jointly to Christina and the El Moussas' individual Instagram accounts, Heather, 36, and Christina, 41, can be seen walking up to the counter at a pink-themed coffee shop to order a drink as they sport matching pink outfits.

As the women discuss what they want to order, Tarek, 42, walks up behind them and chimes in: "Ladies, ladies, you're gonna want to get the Blonde Hippie."

"And trust me, I have good taste," he jokes, as the women look at the camera with confused emotions.

The upcoming house flipping competition show starring Christina, her ex-husband Tarek and Tarek's wife Heather was also originally supposed to star Josh, but sources confirmed to PEOPLE that he would no longer be starring in the series after he filed for a dissolution of their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences" on July 16.

Sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that The Flip Off would indeed continue shooting without Josh, and Christina was even spotted smiling as she arrived to the TV set without her now-estranged husband. However, HGTV has not yet confirmed the status of Josh's role in the show since their split.

HGTV/YouTube Early promotion for 'The Flip Off'

Josh appeared in a number of promotional materials for the show, including its initial announcement teaser. Many of The Flip Off's early promotions purposefully joked about the complicated relationships between its stars.

The network announced back in May the two couples would "compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights)."

In another promotional clip shared to Instagram in June, Christina and Heather got into a joke argument while singing along to the lyrics of rapper Big Sean's "I Don’t F--- with You." Another promo featured Heather forcing Tarek out of their house with the caption: "When your husband tells you we’re filming a show with his ex wife."

Instagram Tarek El Moussa, Heather El Moussa and Christina Hall in a promotional video.

Since the couple's split was announced (and after Christina filed for divorce in return), Josh has unpinned the promo videos that he was featured in from his Instagram account.

Christina's marriage to Hall was her third. She was previously married to her former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek for seven years and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead for two. She shares two children — Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8 — with El Moussa, and a four-year-old son, Hudson, with Anstead. Tarek and Heather also share a 1-year-old son, Tristan.



