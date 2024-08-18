Christina Hall Has ‘Salon Day’ with Daughter Taylor amid Divorce from Josh Hall

The mother-and-daughter duo appeared in a new video on Instagram on Aug. 17 that showed their fun salon session together

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall and her daughter Taylor

Christina Hall is treating herself to a pampering session!



On Saturday, Aug. 17, Christina, 41, posted a video of herself having a “salon day” with her 13-year-old daughter Taylor.

In the clip, which was shared in a joint post with Lush Locks by Latitude and Latitude Loft Hair Artistry, Taylor tossed her mom's hair as she then did the same to her daughter's locks.

"Mother/Daughter Salon Day," was written over the video, with a sparkle emoji added afterward.

The HGTV star then swiped her hand in front of the camera before moving it away to reveal the pair with transformed hairstyles, as Taylor appeared with straight, freshly highlighted hair, while Christina sported extensions and a lighter blonde look.

“Mom & Daughter hair day! ✨,” the caption read. “Christina got a fresh microfoil & Lush Lucks extensions, while Taylor added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends.”

Related: Christina Hall Shares Look Inside Her 'Life Lately' a Month After Split from Husband Josh Hall

On her Instagram Stories, Christina reposted a photo of her new hairstyle that hair and makeup artist Julia Gonzales had shared with the caption, "It’s giving Lighter & Brighter if ya know what I mean 👏🧡."

Hall shares Taylor and son Brayden, 8, with her first husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, and also has a son Hudson, 4, with her second husband, Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star’s salon day with her daughter comes as she has been spending time with family and friends amid her divorce from her third husband Josh Hall.

Josh, 43, filed for divorce on July 15, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting spousal support. Christina filed in response on July 24, asking for both parties not to be allowed to request support and listed the properties at stake in the divorce — including their $12 million California Mansion.

Christina Hall/Instagram Hall and Taylor enjoyed a salon day together in a clip posted on Aug. 17

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



On Aug. 14, Christina shared an update on how she’s been since her marriage split as she posted an Instagram carousel of recent highlights with her loved ones.

Photos included in the post, which was captioned, “Life Lately” with a heart emoji, saw Christina being lifted by four friends and posing with contractor Michael Lange and interior designer Kylie Wing. The mom of three was also snapped playing in the sand with her sons at the beach and with Taylor shielding her face with a peace sign.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Hall's quality time with her daughter comes amid her divorce from Josh Hall

Related: Christina Hall Joins Tarek and Heather El Moussa In New The Flip Off Promotion Without Ex Josh Hall

On Aug. 16, Christina jointly posted a funny skit on Instagram with her ex-husband Tarek and his current wife, Heather Rae El-Moussa, showing them appearing together in promotion for their latest HGTV show The Flip Off. The show was initially supposed to star Josh, though he did not appear in the clip.

In the clip, the pair walk up to a counter in a restaurant dressed in identical looks of a white tennis skirt and top with the same half-up half-down hairstyle as they discuss which drinks to order.

Tarek, 42, then shows up behind them and says, “Ladies, ladies, you’re going to want to get the Blonde Hippy. And trust me … I have good taste!”









For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.