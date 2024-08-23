Christina Hall Says 'Life Is Beautiful' While Vacationing at Tropical Destination amid Divorce from Josh Hall

The HGTV star also shared some snaps of her three kids joining her for the trip

HGTV Christina Hall in 'Christina on the Coast.'

Christina Hall is spending some time away from home amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

On Friday, Aug. 23, the HGTV star, 41, shared a post to her Instagram Stories showing off some of the scenery from her vacation in a tropical locale — and reflecting on her life.

In the post, Christina snapped a photo of some palm trees along a shoreline as the sun sets behind them, captioning the picture: "Life is beautiful..."

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall's Instagram post.

Related: Christina Hall's 3 Kids: All About Taylor, Brayden and Hudson

Just one day prior, on Thursday, Aug. 22, the Christina on the Coast star also shared some snaps of her kids joining her for the trip. In one shot, she and her daughter Taylor, 13, press their faces together for a close-up selfie with more palm trees in the background with the caption: "My girl."

Another photo shared to her Instagram Stories shows her sons, Hudson, 4, and Brayden, 8, as they relax on a deck chair in their swimsuits, smile for the camera and enjoy a hamburger and french fries.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall's sons on vacation.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall and daughter Taylor on vacation.

Related: Christina Hall Jets Off on Vacation with Her 3 Kids amid Divorce from Josh Hall: 'Easy Breezy'

Earlier this week, Christina announced that she and her kids were embarking on an "adventure" and showed photos of the family boarding a private plane — just a few weeks after her now-estranged husband, 43, filed for divorce after almost three years of marriage,

“Headed on an adventure,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Hudson (whom she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead).

Christina also shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she is set to face off with in the upcoming HGTV competition series The Flip Off. The show was also supposed to star Josh, but multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Christina returned to filming the series, without her estranged husband, and on Aug. 7 she was seen arriving on the set of the show solo.

HGTV has yet to confirm how the dynamic of the show, scheduled to premiere in 2025, will change following their split.

PEOPLE previously reported that Josh filed for divorce on July 15, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting spousal support in court documents. Christina later responded with her own filing on July 24, which laid out all the real estate at stake in the split and requested neither party be allowed to receive spousal support.

People / Francesca Fasciglione Hall in 'Christina on the Coast.'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Just last week, the Flip or Flop host gave an update on her life nearly one month after the news broke of her split from her estrange husband.

“I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "'Those poor kids' adore me ... anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters.”

Christina added that she had "laughed more than I have in forever" with friends, and that "work is going so good it feels like a dream."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.