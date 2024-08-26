Christina Hall Slips Into Little Black Bikini While Vacationing Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Her ex filed for divorce in July, after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences"

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall poses in a bikini on vacation

Christina Hall is showing off her vacation style amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

The HGTV star, 41, slipped into a little black bikini to enjoy a tropical getaway with her kids Taylor, 13, Brayden, 9, Hudson, 4, and friend Kristin Rosowski.

Smiling from ear to ear, Christina posed in the two-piece Louis Vuitton graphic monogrammed black and white swimsuit to capture the gorgeous scenery around her in an Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall poses in a bikini on vacation

She styled the sexy vacation look was worn with silver bangles, black bracelets, a choker necklace, large, oversize sunglasses and white nail polish.

"This trip just hits different … 🩶," her caption read.

In a separate video posted on Instagram, Hall, who has been showcasing the vacation online since Monday, Aug. 19, relaxed on a hanging swinging bed and gave a glimpse of her view of clear blue ocean water.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall relaxes on a hammock while on vacation

The clip also showed her and her kids boarding their plane and a sweet shot of her two sons.

Christina shares Taylor and Brayden with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Josh, her third husband, filed for divorce in July after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall posts photo from her vacation with her kids

Earlier this month, he asked for privacy on Instagram as he addressed his divorce from the Christina on the Coast star for the first time.

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever," he wrote. "We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters."

"Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are," his caption continued.

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall posts view of her vacation

Days later, Christina also gave her update in an Instagram Stories post.

"One month later ... I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again," she wrote. "My kids are happy and our house feels like home. 'Those poor kids' adore me ... anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters."



