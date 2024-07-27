Christina Hall's Hairstylist Teases Their Private Chats amid Her Divorce: 'If You Only Knew What We Laugh About'

Hair and makeup artist Julia Gonzales shared a glimpse at Hall's latest hair look on Instagram on July 26

Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall poses for a video on Instagram on July 26, 2024

Christina Hall is giving fans a glimpse at her latest look, all while her hairstylist and friend teases what they talk about behind the scenes.

On Friday, July 26, the HGTV star, 41, shared a joint Instagram post with hair and makeup artist Julia Gonzales, in which Hall did a little spin to show off her hair from a few different angles.

The seconds-long clip, soundtracked by Télépopmusik's "Breathe," didn't last very long, but Christina appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled and showed off her signature blonde hair.

In the video's caption, Gonzales — who has worked with Christina multiple times before and even joined her at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour last year — alluded to what it is that they discuss during their meet-ups.

"If you only knew what we laugh about….#justbreathe," she captioned the post.

The cryptic caption arrives after Christina's husband Josh Hall filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" following three years of marriage, per documents obtained by PEOPLE on July 16. The filing had their date of separation listed as July 8, 2024.

Since then, an insider told PEOPLE that the now-former couple "had issues in the marriage" for a while.

Josh, 43, broke his silence by posting a photo of himself walking in the woods on July 24, and PEOPLE reported on July 25 that Christina filed an ex parte alleging that Josh made questionable financial decisions.

After Josh returned to social media, Christina shared a statement on her Instagram Stories on July 25, referring to him as "an insecure man with a large ego."

"Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be .....," the Flip or Flop star wrote.

"I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise,'" she added, before concluding: "For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight .. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal......."

Sources close to Josh told TMZ on July 26 that he was sad and blindsided by the divorce.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the world premiere of 'Barbie' in July 2023

Josh and Christina initially secretly married in October 2021 before their September 2022 ceremony in Hawaii. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa — with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8 — and before that, Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, who is the father of her son Hudson, 4. Josh previously wed a woman named Chelsea in August 2016, although it was not clear when they split.

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this week that The Flip Off — a show starring Christina, Josh, Tarek and his current wife Heather Rae El Moussa — is now back to filming without Josh.

HGTV's series announcement teased the show as an opportunity for the couples to "compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights)."

Tarek, 42, has also sent a positive message to his ex-wife amid her split from Josh, sharing in a video published by E! News that he knows she will "get through this."

"I think life’s tough, s--- happens. I think she’s gonna get through this," Tarek said. "We’re here to support her. We got one shot at life, we gotta do what’s best for us. Whatever she needs, we’re here to help."



