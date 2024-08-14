Christine Baranski Teases “Mamma Mia 3” Is in the Works: ‘We’ll Be on Some Fabulous Greek or Croatian Island'

Baranski said she met with 'Mamma Mia' producer Judy Craymer who "gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen”

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety; Moviestore/Shutterstock Christine Baranski; Baranski in 'Mamma Mia!' with Meryl Streep and Julie Walters

Christine Baranski is going to be a dancing queen again!

The Gilded Age star, 72, revealed that the Mamma Mia! franchise isn’t done quite yet, as she shared that she met with producer Judy Craymer, who pitched her an idea for a third movie in the franchise, which also stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and more.

Baranski told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Aug. 13, "I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!”

The actress explained that Craymer, 66, was the type of producer who “makes things happen” instead of saying that she “[wishes] it could happen.” She noted that the creative “made” Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again “happen,” and “it was a phenomenal hit,” so she “wouldn’t put it past” her “to get everybody back together.”

Universal Pictures/Relativity Media/Littlestar/Playtone/Kobal/Shutterstock Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Julie Walters in 2008's 'Mamma Mia!'

“We’ll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast,” she added. “I hope.”

Baranski went on to discuss the importance of bringing the Mamma Mia! franchise to life, and the cultural impact it has had since it was first brought to screens in 2008.

“Mamma Mia! [has] made so many millions of people around the world happy,” she said. “Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Christine Baranski

“When I’m in Europe, I can’t tell you how many little girls want to be photographed with Tanya. It troubles me a little, that Tanya’s their favorite character,” she said with a laugh. “But, hey, we’re always attracted to that kind of snappy, sexy lady.”

Craymer previously teased a third Mamma Mia! film in an interview with Vogue to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the 2008 movie musical. She said there "has to be another one because people want it," but "the trouble is we’re all getting older."

"But," Craymer added, "we couldn’t be in a better place as far as having a cast who are eager to do it."

Streep, 75, whose character Donna was killed off in the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, told the outlet that "if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there."

"I’m up for anything," the Oscar winner said about a sequel. "... I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died."

Streep joked, "We may have to call it Grand-Mamma Mia! by the time we make it!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried, 38, also said she would be up for a sequel during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, saying, "If it was up to me, yes, of course, there would be eight Mamma Mia!s. Do you know how much fun that is?"

Though she also noted she didn’t “think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie.” However, she added, “... I'll tell you what, I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again."



