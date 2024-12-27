“Gosh, I had no idea that being a bride would feel so flippin’ fun,” said Christine, who was previously in a polygamous marriage to Kody Brown

Christine Brown Shops for the 'Perfect' Wedding Dress in Exclusive“ Sister Wives” Clip: 'Already in Love with It'

Christine Brown had no idea just how fun being a bride could be!

In the Sunday, Dec. 29 episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star, 52, shops for the dress she ultimately wore to say “I do” to husband David Woolley — with the help of some of her daughters, of course — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

“You guys ready?” Christine asks Aspyn, 28, Ysabel, 20, and Mykelti, 27, in the clip as they wait in a bridal shop to see her in the gown. (Gwendlyn, 22, also joined in via a FaceTime call.)

The reality star then walks out in a lacy white gown, smiling as her daughters take it all in.

“It's beautiful,” Christine says of the dress in a confessional. “I'm already in love with it. Hands down, this is a huge success.”

“Gosh, it just feels so incredible,” she adds of the gown, which, according to her daughters, had every feature she wanted in a wedding dress.

After Christine’s thoughts are out there, her girls chime in with their support. “It looks really good,” Aspyn says, as Mykelti adds, “That’s gorgeous.”

Ysabel, meanwhile, declares it her “favorite” of all of the dresses Christine tried on.

“Um, yeah,” the mom of six agreed, later adding that it makes her feel “beautiful and glamorous and sexy.”

The TLC star’s daughters also gave more thoughts on the gown in confessionals of their own.

“Mom looks gorgeous. The dress is perfect,” Aspyn declares, as Ysabel says, “So my mom loves the dress. And she looks very beautiful. It’s noticeable that she loves it.”

Christine, meanwhile, declares that the girls’ support “means everything” to her. “My daughters are … well, they’re my best friends. They are,” she says in the emotional clip.

“I had no idea how incredible it would feel to look at wedding dresses with my daughters,” she explains. “It’s so good.”

And, after daughter Mykelti asks if she feels “like a bride,” Christine replied, “Yeah.” More difficult to answer, however, was her next question, “Have you ever felt like a bride before?”

Christine — who was previously one of four women in a polygamous marriage to Kody Brown until they split in 2021 after 25 years together — has to think before answering. “Ooh. Not like this,” she says.

“I have the dress, and it’s perfect, and my girls are here,” she later adds in another confessional. “Gosh, I had no idea that being a bride would feel so flippin’ fun.”



Christine married now-husband Woolley in an outdoor ceremony in Moab, Utah on Oct. 7, 2023, fulfilling a longtime wish for the TLC star.

"She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” Woolley told PEOPLE ahead of the nuptials. “She never got to do [that] on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Agreeing, Christine chimed in, "It’s true. I do want the big white wedding!”

The reality star also told PEOPLE that Woolley, who she met on a dating website in 2022, “treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day.”

"I've never been in love like this before,” she added, “and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



