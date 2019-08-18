Christine Lampard has admitted she is 'nervous' about husband Frank’s new job as Chelsea manager

Christine Bleakley (L) and Frank Lampard attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2017 in Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

TV presenter Christine Lampard has admitted she is “nervous” about her husband Frank’s new job as manager of Chelsea.

The former goalscoring midfielder retired from playing in 2017, before moving into coaching when he was hired as Derby County manager in 2018, helping the Midlands side to the Championship play-offs last season.

When former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri left in the Summer to join Italian giants Juventus, Blues legend Lampard was drafted in as his replacement.

Loose Women star Christine said of the new job: “It’s an absolute dream job but a very pressurised one. You’re suddenly very much in the spotlight - it’s Chelsea, so the whole world will be watching. But he knows what it is.

Frank Lampard, Chelsea

“I’m always nervous. Oh my god, I used to be beside myself when he was playing. It’s a huge job, but the sort of job you can’t say no to. We had a brilliant year in Derby, we rented a little place up there and I met some of the best people in football.

"So it was always going to take a big job to leave that, and it could really only have been Chelsea.

“He’s relishing it. It’s an all-consuming job. Right down to deciding what people have for their lunch, everything goes through the gaffer.

"But he’s just ready for it and I think he was built to do it. And he’ll be in London, which is lovely. We just do our best to constantly work our lives together and enjoy having time together, too. We are still best mates.”

The Lampards began dating in 2009 before marrying in 2015. In 2018 they welcomed their first child, a baby daughter called Patricia, who was named after Frank’s mother who died in 2008.

Talking about motherhood, Lampard said: “It’s been brilliant. It’s just the usual madness of getting the hang of surviving on less sleep than you thought you’d ever be able to, but she’s great, I have to say.

Wife of Derby County manager \ head coach Frank Lampard, Christine Lampard née Bleakley, with their Patricia Charlotte

"She’s desperately trying to walk, she pulls herself up and is doing that crawling around the edge of the sofa thing. She’s very determined.

“But we’ve quickly realised how un-babyproof the house is. I’m going to buy her knee pads and a helmet and she’ll just have to wear it until she’s about 22 so I don’t have to stress every two seconds!”

