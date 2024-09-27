Christine Sinclair's retirement announcement has soccer fans mourning Canada's soccer legend: 'A hero to so many'

One of the best and most impactful players the sport has ever seen will officially end her trailblazing career at the end of the NWSL season

One of the greatest athletes Canada has ever produced is hanging them up. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Women's soccer legend Christine Sinclair is officially hanging up the boots.

The Canadian icon will finish out her final season with the Portland Thorns, with the NWSL club planning to honour her before their final regular season contest on November 1. Sinclair retired from international competition last year, suiting up for her final contest for Canada in December 2023.

The 41-year-old announced the news via an Instagram post on Friday.

"Soccer been my passion since I was 4 years old and it has taken me on a journey I could have never imagined. The game led me to making the most impactful decision of my life: to attend the University of Portland," wrote Sinclair.

"For the last 11 years it has been an honour to be part of the Portland Thorns organization. The club that showed the world what is possible when women's sports are invested in," she added. "As I finish out this last ride, I want to say what a privilege it has been to represent this unique, beautiful and passionate city that I will always call home."

Sinclair capped her retirement post by hinting that although her playing days are coming to an end, her job of growing the women's game is just getting started.

"I still have the same passion as that young 4 year old growing up in Burnaby, BC, but as I hang up my playing boots, I vow to channel it in a new way... To continue growing the game I love, while inspiring the next generation," she wrote.

Sinclair's off-field career may just begin in her home province of British Columbia with Vancouver Rise FC of the newly formed Northern Super League, who teased that the 25-year professional may be taking a role with the new club:

Her longtime club — one she's been with for a whopping 12 seasons — paid tribute to a soccer legend with a beautiful video montage on Friday.

You changed the game. You inspired generations. You did it all representing the Rose City. 🌹



When you hang your boots at the end of the season, you’ll forever be The Greatest Of All Time. 🐐 #ThankYouSinc pic.twitter.com/KQUhhIy3WX — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) September 27, 2024

Canada Soccer and the Canadian Women's National Team also showed tonnes of love for Sinclair, who is easily one of the greatest and most impactful international players, man or woman, of all-time.

"Today marks the end of an era, as Christine Sinclair—a true Canadian icon, Olympic champion, and world record holder for international goals—has announced her retirement from professional soccer with the Portland Thorns. Christine has not only been a remarkable player but a trailblazer who has inspired generations of Canadians with her unparalleled talent, leadership, and dedication to the beautiful game," Canada soccer wrote in a statement. ​

The greatest to ever do it 🐐



Congratulations on a fantastic club career, @sincy12 ❤️



You inspired a generation, and for that, we’re eternally grateful! pic.twitter.com/2lZpJZUDCT — CANWNT (@CANWNT) September 27, 2024

Upon the news of her retirement, media, fans and fellow players flooded social media to pay their respects to a soccer "GOAT" who changed the game for the better.

"I cannot express how much I did not want to cry about football at work today. But here we are. Thank you Sinc, for being the GOAT, for being a true Portlander even if we borrowed you from our northern neighbor, for being a hero to so many. It’s been an honor watching you play. Thank you for everything and I am so excited to see what you do next," wrote one user on Instagram.

"So much more fun playing with you than against you. Thanks for everything Sincy," said another.

"Truly the best, thank you for changing the game for us all. We love you so much," one reply read, while another said, "Thank YOU for everything you have done for soccer. Legend!"

"Thank YOU for everything you have done for soccer. Legend!" Wrote another.

My greatest memory of Christine Sinclair was just how a dominating player she was when she first started, top scorer with the Vancouver Breakers at 17, 110 goals with Portland in NCAA and the 2002 U19 World Cup, this gave a real hope that Soccer was a legitimate sport in Canada — Aaron Nielsen (@ENBSports) September 27, 2024

There is only one Christine Sinclair. From day one of the inaugural NWSL season in 2013 to now... a Thorn through and through. THANK YOU for what you've done for the league and the game 🐐🌹



📸 @NWSL pic.twitter.com/VOgeU05ro4 — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) September 27, 2024

Christine Sinclair is the one ☝️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/QSU6ta1bDn — espnW (@espnW) September 27, 2024

I grew up going to Pilots games. I skipped school in 5th grade to watch her bring home the NCAA trophy. I remember how I felt when she said the only NWSL team she would play for was Portland.



I don't know Portland without Christine Sinclair playing soccer here. She's my hero🌹 https://t.co/PtKdSxQ5gF — Izzie Raitt (@izzieraitt) September 27, 2024

Sad we won’t get to see Christine Sinclair in the NSL, but the time comes to hang em up for everybody.



Amazing that we got to watch her greatness on the pitch for more than two decades. https://t.co/GFOwxJmXAi — Brendan Dunlop (@Brendan_Dunlop) September 27, 2024

So many reasons Christine Sinclair is the 🐐



Could be her 190 international goals. Could be her 3 Olympic medals.

Could be her phenomenal run with Portland.

Could be her career that’s spanned over 20 years.



But absolutely, it’s the way she’s inspired us all. Congrats. https://t.co/bUyWHdCF6k — Signa Butler (@signabutler) September 27, 2024

Just want to take a moment to say how truly inspiring Christine Sinclair was a player and a person !



We first met in Mexico 🇲🇽 at the Concacaf W Championship !



I was so nervous but she is honestly one of the most down to earth people I have ever met !



You will be missed ! pic.twitter.com/rzpvoccTCR — Elias laradi (@EliasLaradi) September 27, 2024

Christine Sinclair was one of the few female footballers an entire generation of women saw playing when we were young girls. We don't know this sport without her. What an absolute trailblazer, on and off the pitch. Her impact is that of legends.



🐐 🇨🇦 ❤️ — Daniela (@DanielaEspo) September 27, 2024

There will never be another player like @sincy12 🌹🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/NxTlyvOELY — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) September 27, 2024

As one of the "founding" members of the Thorns, Sinclair is the only player to be with the club for its entire 12-year history, while holding a plethora of team records, including matches started (176) and games played (195). The Burnaby, B.C., native holds the record for most regular-season goals scored by a Thorns player with 64 goals, good for third-most in NWSL history.

Sinclair is arguably the most decorated women's player ever at the professional level, capturing eight titles with Portland — including three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022). Sinclair also won back-to-back WPS titles in 2010 and 2011 with FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash, respectively, the USL W-League with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

At the amateur and collegiate level, Sinclair secured two NCAA Championships with the University of Portland, after she won the Metro League and BC Cup with Vancouver UBC Alumni as a teenager.

Her career at the international level is even more impressive. A member of Canada Walk of Fame (2013) and an Officer in the Order of Canada (2017), Sinclair was the captain of four of Canada's most notable women's squads, including the 2010 CONCACAF champs, back-to-back Olympic Bronze medalists teams in 2012 and 2016, and the 2021 Olympic gold-medal winning side in 2021.

Sinclair also led Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 2003 FIFA World Cup, earned 10 CONCACAF medals during her international career and secured two Pan American Games medals. She's a 14-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year, and has been awarded The Best FIFA Special Award and the Canada Soccer President’s Award.

Most notably, Sinclair's 190 goals in international play ranks No. 1 all-time among all players, male and female.