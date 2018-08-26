Christmas in August for Corner Brook sports groups as Royals shares the wealth

For the longest time, senior hockey on Newfoundland's west coast was on thin ice.

But after the West Coast Senior Hockey League adopted a model of community-based teams that no longer pays players, the team's financial situation has improved so much that the Corner Brook Royals decided to share the wealth.

The team doled out about $30,000 to minor sports in the area on Wednesday night, and team director Dave Bruce chalked up the team's success to the new community-based model.

"People could go to a Corner Brook Royals game and be able to say, 'Wow, that's so-and-so's son,' or 'He lives down the street,' this type of thing," he said.

The league launched the new model with a tournament in the spring of 2017 that went over well.

Attendance above expectations

"It was clear that people liked the idea of supporting the truly local team. You had young guys out there that were proud to wear the jersey, and I think it was just a combination that really worked well."

Bruce said the Royals figured that if they could average 500-600 fans a game that would be enough.

"I certainly didn't expect that we were going to end up averaging, I think this past year it was probably around 1,400-1,500, so we had the fan support. And I think local businesses, they really liked what we were trying to do."

Cheaper tickets than previous years also helped encourage more people to come out, he said.

"I think those things were real helps."

And because the Royals are set up as a non-profit organization, they had to figure out what to do with the money.

"We're all involved because we love our community and we love hockey and the Corner Brook Royals," said Bruce.

"So we said look, as a non-profit, we have this $30,000 nest egg, and what are we going to do with it? And we really thought that the best thing we could do would be to invest in our youth, in particular our youth involved in sports."

Hope to do it again next year

The organization came up with some criteria and invited groups to apply, and a committee chose about 16 organizations to support. The amounts ranged from $300 to $3,000, and the donations were handed out at an event Wednesday night at the Corner Brook Civic Centre.

Bruce said the team can't promise the same thing will happen next year, but he hopes they will be able to if the team receives the same level of support it did last year.

"It was a really positive evening," said Bruce, who was the emcee. "I jokingly said, I always wanted to play Santa Claus. It was great."

With files from The Corner Brook Morning Show