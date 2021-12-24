Christmas and Boxing Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many Prince Edward Island businesses and services will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, which are statutory holidays in Canada.
Due to the holidays falling on a weekend, some may have days off on Monday and Tuesday, as well.
Restaurants and bars might remain open over the holidays, but it's a good idea to check with your favourite spot before heading out for dinner, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to reduced opening times and capacity.
As well as on Dec. 25 and 26, some businesses will also be shut or have reduced hours on Dec. 24.
And something to remember if respiratory symptoms show up: Islanders looking for a COVID-19 test may not be able to get one on Christmas Day. COVID-19 testing clinics at Borden-Carleton, Slemon Park and Charlottetown will close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed Christmas Day. The Charlottetown clinic will reopen at 8 a.m. on Boxing Day.
More details on testing hours of operation can be found here.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:
Provincial offices, including Access P.E.I. locations, will close Dec. 24 at noon and reopen Dec. 29 at 8:30 a.m.
Municipal offices in Charlottetown and Summerside close Dec. 24 at noon and reopen for regular hours on Dec. 29.
All Atlantic Superstores will close at 5 p.m. on the 24th and remain closed for the weekend.
Sobeys, Foodland and Co-ops will all be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day. On Dec. 24, Sobeys stores will close at 5 p.m. Foodland and Co-op closing times vary by store but all locations will be open until at least 3 p.m.
All Murphy's Pharmacies are closed Christmas Day. Some, including Summerside, Cornwall, Kensington, Stratford, Parkdale, Queen Street and West Royalty, will reopen on Boxing Day.
P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores and Cannabis P.E.I. stores will close Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and remain closed throughout the weekend.
Confederation Court Mall will close Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and reopen Monday. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed Christmas Day, but open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day..
Other Shoppers Drug Marts on the Island will be open both days, most closing at 6 p.m. The 403 University and Kinlock Plaza locations will be open Dec. 26 until 10 p.m.
County Fair Mall will close Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and reopen Dec. 27. The Lawton's Drugs location will be closed on Christmas, but reopen on Boxing Day from noon to 5 p.m.
Royalty Crossing, the former Charlottetown Mall, will close Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and remain closed throughout the weekend.
Island Waste Management drop off centres will be closed Christmas Day. Regular curbside pickup will continue as normal on Dec. 27.
T3 Transit buses won't be operating on Christmas and Boxing Day.
Canada Post will not have service Dec. 27-28 in lieu of the weekend statutory holidays.