Christmas carols: where to hear the best choirs (and sing-along) in London

Even the non-religious might be drawn to church come Christmas, such is the fairytale enchantment of a candlelit service. Better still, midnight mass, where the post-pub crowd gathers to sing more loudly than normal, gently inebriated, in front of a festive priest.

Here’s where to enjoy a dose of Christmas carols this year, with something to suit everyone.

Christmas Carols at St Paul’s

(Getty Images)

An evening of carols inside Sir Christopher Wren’s historic cathedral? Why ever not. It sounds positively Dickensian, but in a good way, conjuring images of mittens, mulled wine and falling snow. The London landmark hosts numerous services over December; all free, though likely to get busy.

December 13, 14, and 23, stpauls.co.uk

Carols by candlelight at St Martin-in-the-Fields

(Alamy Stock Photo)

Trafalgar Square feels particularly festive in December, thanks to the Christmas tree that Norway sends us each year. At its resident church, St Martin-in-the-Fields, there is a series of evening concerts this year, with classics such as O Holy Night and Carol of the Bells on the bill. Mulled wine and mince pies are available on some evenings, too. Free and open to all.

Until January 5, stmartin-in-the-fields.org

Carols at the Royal Albert Hall

(Royal Albert Hall)

There might be no scene more Christmassy than seeing a choir sing and hearing organs play at the Royal Albert Hall, one of London’s most iconic and enthralling venues. This year, Jess Gillam and James Beardswell will lead proceedings. Attendees are invited to sing along as a full orchestra plays and soloists perform. Tickets from £59.50.

Until December 24, royalalberthall.com

Christmas in Chelsea

(Dave Benett)

Chelsea’s Ranelagh Gardens have been transformed into a winter wonderland for advent, with illuminated walks, a candy-filled grotto and a Christmas market during the day. Each evening, members of the Chelsea Pensioners Choir will sing, and there’ll be plenty of festive food and drink to enjoy while listening. Free, but get there early.

Until December 29, christmasinchelsea.co.uk

Westminster Abbey

(PA Wire)

One of Britain’s most famous and mesmeric places of worship is again hosting a number of concerts, recitals and Christmas services this season. From classic carol services to midnight mass and Evensong, every event is free to attend, though some require booking. All make for a special day or evening and provide an opportunity to hear some of the country’s best choristers. Free, but get there early.

Until January 6, westminster-abbey.org

LondonSwede’s Lucia Night

(London Swedes)

You do not need to be Swedish to enjoy Lucia Night, an atmospheric celebration that symbolizes the end of winter and the return of night. It might seem a little premature here, but it brings a candle procession, traditional songs and, in Nordic style, offers a folkier, edgier vibe than our own advent happenings. Held at the Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall. Tickets from £35.

Friday December 11 and Sunday December 13, londonsvenskar.com

All Souls Langham Place

(Pelé Ling / All Souls Langham Place)

Located perilously close to the freneticism of Oxford Street, All Souls might work well for those who, after a tiring day shopping, are in need of a calmer sort of Christmas magic. Under sparkling lights and a mirror ball, this central London church will be hosting a collection of carol services and guests are welcome to sing along. Free to attend but again, arrive early.

Until December 22, carolservice.com

Smith Square Hall

(Sifonia Smith Square)

Did you know about the Parliament Choir? It exists. This month, surrounded by the Baroque features of Smith Square Hall, hear performances, organ recitals and fine soloists. These are part of an annual Christmas Festival at the captivating Westminster concert venue, where Benjamin Britten once sang while a schoolchild, and where Sir Winston Churchill’s son Randolph married the activist Pamela Digby. Various events, with tickets from £15.

Until December 23, sinfoniasmithsq.org.uk