Christmas at Claridge’s: A Paul Smith Tree, Fried Chicken and Laurent Perrier Champagne

LONDON — Christmas at Claridge’s is the one party where guests turn up sharply on time dressed in their best velvet dresses or suits.

This year Sir Paul Smith designed the Christmas tree and his idea had wings. The designer chose the birdhouse as his theme, because it’s “friendly, optimistic and a symbol of home,” reflecting the spirit of the hotel.

Matt Smith, Will Sharpe, Bianca Jagger, Christopher Kane and more attended to witness the 100 birdhouses that were installed on the 20-foot tree, which was unveiled in the hotel lobby, followed by a performance from the London Oratory School choir.

Paul Smith’s Claridge’s Christmas tree.

The British designer spent an hour by the Christmas tree posing with celebrities and fans of his work, while the stairs and the route to the first floor were crammed with guests taking bites of fried chicken, sipping on Laurent Perrier Champagne and exchanging gossip about the fashion musical chairs of European designers going in and out of luxury houses.

Smith worked with the British architect Nik Ramage, who will make a series of mechanical birdhouses, and design studio Studiomama, which will create a series of their “Off Cut Creatures” to sit around the base of the tree.

Jimmy Akingbola

Smith said decking the tree was a natural move.

“My wife Pauline and I have been staying and dining at Claridge’s for many years. We have spent so many special moments like Christmas and New Year at the hotel with our grandchildren, and so it is often a family affair.

“It’s a great honor to be asked to create this year’s Christmas tree, and it’s something I hope people will enjoy and find fascinating and fun. When designing this year’s tree, I automatically thought of a bird house, friendly and optimistic, a symbol of home which reflects the welcoming spirit of Claridge’s,” he said.

Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath

Smith’s Christmas tree marks the 16th year since the hotel first invited designers or artists to reinterpret the tree.

In past years brands and designers putting a unique spin on the tree have included Louis Vuitton, Sandra Choi, Kim Jones and Christian Louboutin.

