At Christmas, we come to the light through the darkness

Some time ago I stayed for a week in Herefordshire. I was astonished at the night sky, the brilliance of the stars and their apparent closeness. It was spectacular.

Then I began to find out a little about the Dark Sky movement and efforts to reduce light pollution for the benefit of our well-being and that of nocturnal animals and birds. Here, six of our national parks have been declared Dark Sky Reserves.

This helps us to appreciate the benefits of darkness as the context in which to appreciate most clearly the qualities of light, especially of the distant, primeval light of the created world.

The interplay of light and darkness is central not only to our natural world but also to our spiritual selves and to this time of Christmas. The birth of Jesus, celebrated at this time, is so often described as “a light in our darkness”, with the absence of light carrying all the connotations of our broken and distressed world. He is designated as “the light of the world”.

The example of his life and the impact of his teaching has indeed cast a penetrating light into our lives and is a constant challenge to our motives and actions. There may be times when we think that the light of Christ is now dimming or lost, yet it continues to shine and can be glimpsed in so many different ways.

The insight of the Dark Sky Movement teaches us that too many lights are a hindrance to seeing the deeper, more distant light. In order to appreciate that light, we need to dim some of the others. They can obstruct the essential light and constantly draw us away from a more life-giving contemplation of the light before which we find ourselves simply gazing in contemplation. The star of Bethlehem shines most brightly in our darkened souls.

This is our challenge. To appreciate the light, we have to enter the darkness. This is our spiritual journey: to learn not to constantly turn away from the distress that so often assails our souls and our world, but to stay with it a while and slowly sense the distant light within, a light which restores the direction and rhythm of our lives.

Moments of silence before the crib serve this purpose. Here we sense that troubles may be laid down, that the horrors of the night, whether of warfare or despondency, can be touched by a gentle, healing light that comes to us from afar.

Only this light can truly and profoundly touch our inner being, for the light of this unique child is the light of God, our creator, coming to us with an immediacy of the incarnation and without any manifestation of power or domination. This is the gentlest of gifts, given with great humility by the God who wishes for us only the best, who is pure love.

Once this is grasped, then the brilliance of our party lights and the joyousness of spirit that we can share find their rightful place. They cease being a temporary avoidance of reality but rather a strengthening of the gift that is life itself and of the love which so enriches our days.

But the greatest gift of coming to this light in the darkness is that it illuminates the most needed path of all. Only when this distant yet intimate light has become our lodestar does the pathway of forgiveness and reconciliation open up before us.

Only in this light can we find the reason and strength with which to go beyond the offences inflicted upon us, individually and as a people. Only then, in the vision of a longer horizon, can the call for forgiveness find the first faint echo in our hearts.

Then, step by step, as we move into the light of God’s mercy, can we begin to extend to others the mercy we ourselves receive.

Herein lies our hope this Christmas.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols is the Archbishop of Westminster

