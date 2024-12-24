Christmas Day 2024: here's what's on TV – from Doctor Who to Wallace and Gromit

Christmas is one of the most special days of the year, and particularly for TV fans. The big day has traditionally been a time of festive specials – Doctor Who, as well as Strictly Come Dancing and Call the Midwife. But this year, those are being joined by some of the year’s most hotly anticipated television.

From kid-friendly animations to some good ol’ festive films, here’s our pick of what’s on, in order of broadcast.

Swan Lake from English National Ballet

Kick things off with a bit of soothing ballet: the perfect thing to bring magic and joy to the day. This production by the ENB was filmed at the Royal Albert Hall and stars Gareth Haw and Sangeun Lee in the roles of Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen Odette.

BBC Two, 12.50pm

The Great Christmas Bake-Off

There is nothing more wholesome or British than Bake-Off, so why not embrace it on Christmas by watching the dedicated special. What’s not to love about watching some of the nation’s favourite soap stars (including Chris Bisson, Natalie Cassidy, Dean Gaffney, Shobna Gulati and Sheree Murphy) try and bake? Especially as here, they’ll be attempting to put their own spin on a Yule log, whip up meringues and create soap storylines out of gingerbread.

Channel 4, 1.30pm

Tiddler

(BBC/Magic Light Pictures)

The Christmas animated special always boasts an excellent voice cast, and so it proves here. Adapted from a novel by the creators of the Gruffalo, this tells the story about a little fish with a big imagination who gets lost in the ocean, Finding Nemo-style. It’s been narrated by Hannah Waddingham, and features the voices of Lolly Adefope, Jayde Adams and Rob Brydon: all in all, very cute indeed.

BBC One, 2.35pm

The Italian Job

You were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off! The 1969 comic original stars none other than Michael Caine and Noel Coward as grifters on a mission. Shot in Turin and featuring some of the very best stuntwork to come out of the Sixties, it’s not a perfect film by any means – but this crime caper (and of course the Mini Coopers) is still iconic.

Channel 4, 2.45pm

The King’s Speech

King Charles III takes the reins for the second time in his address to the nation.

BBC One and ITV, 3pm

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Is there any show that gels as well with the festive season – glitter, champagne and sheer flash camp – as Strictly? Despite having only wrapped up a few weeks ago, a new round of celebs are taking the floor to compete for the glitterball trophy. Those would be comedian Josh Widdicombe, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and podcaster Vogue Williams among others, and there’s even music from Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton.

BBC One, 3.55pm

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

(James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

Steven Moffat has penned the script for this year’s Doctor Who outing, and it looks like it’ll be a good’un. First off, there’s Ncuti Gatwa, fresh from his inaugural year as the time-travelling adventurer, and he’s being joined by none other than Nicola Coughlan (one of the most in-demand actors around right now) for a period-drama styled romp.

BBC One, 5.10pm

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Another long-awaited return: Wallace and Gromit are here once again, a full decade and more since the last film. What’s changed? Well, nothing. Wallace is still tinkering, but he lands himself in hot water when his latest invention – the AI gnome Norbot – suddenly gains a rather sinister mind of its own. Cue the gags and chase sequences.

BBC One, 6.10pm

The Piano at Christmas

Lovely, undemanding fun. Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang celebrate Christmas with a concert at Battersea Power Station, while welcoming some of the stars of series two (including winner Brad Kella).

Channel 4, 7.05pm

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Another classic. Tune in to watch Indiana Jones (aka Harrison Ford) fight Nazis, recover treasure and battle more than a few ghosts in his pursuit of the legendary Lost Ark.

Channel 4, 8.20pm

Gavin and Stacey: The Final

James Corden as Smithy, Mathew Horne as Gavin, Joanna Page as Stacey and Ruth Jones as Nessa (Tom Jackson/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

We waited and waited… and finally the moment is here. The finale of Gavin and Stacey – and we’ve been assured it really is the final episode, ever – is airing on Christmas Day and will hopefully answer more than a decade’s worth of questions. What happened on the fishing trip? Will Christmas be in Essex or Barry Island this year? And most importantly, will Smithy and Nessa ever get married?

BBC One, 9pm

From Roger Moore With Love

This exceptionally sweet documentary traces Roger Moore’s rise from swimsuit model to one of the most underrated James Bonds ever to don the tux. There are accounts of his life with his A-list friends, including Frank Sinatra and Joan Collins, and interviews with Roger’s children, Geoffrey, Deborah and Christian.

BBC Two, 9.05pm

Notting Hill

The rom-com classic. Julia Roberts stars as… um, a Hollywood actress, who goes on the run from the paparazzi in London and runs straight into the bookshop of one Will Thacker (Hugh Grant). What ensues, of course, is a whole lot of misunderstandings and a whole lot of romance.

Channel 4, 10.35pm

The Royal Variety Performance 2024

See out Christmas in style with the traditional Royal Variety show. Hosted this time by Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, tune in for an evening of the usual festivities (watched by the King). This time around, there’ll be music from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express musical, performances from magicians Penn & Teller and appearances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, James Bay and Eurovision winner Nemo.

ITV, 11.50pm