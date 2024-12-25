Christmas Day festive run at Stormont breaks course participation record

A Belfast Parkrun broke its course participation record on Christmas Day, as almost 800 festive runners crossed the finish line.

Hundreds descended on the Stormont estate in east Belfast for an event that has become a seasonal favourite in the local running calendar.

There were Father Christmas hats and elf ears aplenty at the start line, as young and old set off around the picturesque course for the ninth outing of the special Christmas Day Parkrun.

Festive music playing through loudspeakers reverberated around the estate, while crowds of supporters cheered the runners as they passed.

Runners on the start line at the Christmas Day Parkrun on the Stormont Estate in Belfast (David Young/PA)

The Stormont event was one of a number of Parkruns in Northern Ireland on Christmas Day.

The previous course record at Stormont was 776 participants, set on New Year’s Day a few years ago. On Christmas Day a total of 788 finished the run.

Such was the size of the bumper crowd that organisers had to record the times of dozens of runners manually in the closing stages, as they only had 720-time tokens to hand out to finishers.

One of those taking part was Deirdre Fitzpatrick, a member of the Ormeau Runners club in south Belfast.

“What better way to start Christmas than to come out for a run with all your friends,” she said.

“It’s been unbelievable. There are over 750 people running here today, which shows how much running has grown – and that’s because it’s so important to all of us.”

(left to right) Stormont Parkrun race director Marianne Hood, Jimmy McNeilly as Father Christmas, event director Alison Canning, Gary Craig and Una McNeill (David Young/PA)

Event director Alison Canning said the record number of participants demonstrated the enduring popularity of running.

“It’s been a record-breaking morning,” she said.

“We have had 788 finishers this morning. The most we’ve ever had in the past is 776 on a New Year’s Day a few years back. So it’s absolutely amazing to see so many people start their Christmas morning with us here.”

She added: “We’ve all abandoned our dinner preparations and the Lego building and I think it’s because running and park running in general is so popular.

“The atmosphere here is just amazing with all the costumes and the Santa hats.

“Everybody just likes to get out and spread a bit of Christmas spirit.”