Christmas Day shooting kills man and wounds another in Pompano Beach, deputies say

A shooting killed a man and wounded another Monday night in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:20 p.m., deputies rushed to the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach in response to a shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics took them to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.

Deputies had not revealed the names of the men shot nor announced an arrest in connection to the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

“BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are on scene conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office. To give an anonymous tip, call the Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.

This article will be updated as more information is available.