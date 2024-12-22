Christmas Day in the UK will be hotter than Corfu

Met Office says temperatures ‘around double’ where they usually are - SOLSTOCK

Christmas Day could be hotter in the UK than in Corfu this year as unseasonably mild weather is expected over the festive period.

The Met Office said the mercury could reach as high as 13C in parts of the UK on Wednesday, with even northern parts of Scotland set to see temperatures hit double figures.

It means temperatures would be higher than in Corfu, Rome and Istanbul, which are all expected to reach 12C on Christmas Day.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster for The Weather Outlook, said that “incoming subtropical air will make Christmas Day extremely mild”.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Christmas Day and Boxing Day look exceptionally mild for the time of year. Scotland could see overnight temperatures 10C above average on Christmas morning.”

They added: “The usual average for this time of year is 7C or 8C so we’ll be around double where we usually are.”

Last year saw one of the hottest Christmas Eves on record with a high of 15.3C recorded at Heathrow.

Brian Gaze takes a speculative look at the Christmas forecast

It follows a cold and blustery weekend where winds of up to 75mph have been forecast for parts of the UK on Sunday, with yellow weather warnings in place until the evening.

Warnings remain in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and in England warnings cover the North East, North West, South West and West Midlands, as well as Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Hampshire.

Heathrow Airport has confirmed around 100 flights were cancelled on Sunday and passengers were advised to check with their airline before travelling.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Due to strong winds and airspace restrictions, a small number of flights have been cancelled today. This will ensure the vast majority of passengers can still travel as planned.

“We know how important travel at this time of year is and have extra colleagues on hand in our terminals to support people on their journeys. We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight.”

The Greek Island of Corfu is expected to hit temperatures of 12C on Christmas Day - DAVID IONUT

Dan Stroud, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “There will continue to be more challenging travel conditions, with coastal areas seeing around 50 to 60mph winds.

“Extremely exposed coastal areas could see up to 70 or 75mph and parts of the west are expected to see 40 or 50mph.

“In the evening we are expecting these to ease and gradually drop off.

“My advice for people travelling today and tonight is to take it easy, particularly in the North and East. The main concern is that there’s the potential for icy patches in some areas.”

P&O Ferries said journeys between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in southern Scotland have been cancelled until at least 8pm on Sunday.

P&O Ferries has cancelled services due to high winds - STEVEN MAY

CalMac, which operates ferry services on Scotland’s west coast, said 29 of its 30 routes are either cancelled or affected by disruption on Sunday.

Rail operator ScotRail said speed restrictions are in place for part of the route between Glasgow and Oban/Mallaig, and the Inverness service to Kyle/Wick.

The AA predicted 21.3 million drivers will hit the road on Sunday, while 22.7 million had been expected on Saturday, slightly fewer than the 23.7 million on Friday which was expected to be the busiest day on the roads since the company’s records began in 2010.

A spokesperson said: “If the congestion wasn’t enough of a headache, the inclement weather could create the perfect storm.

“We advise those heading out to allow extra time to travel and increase the distance between themselves and other road users.”

The RAC estimated seven million leisure trips would be made on major roads during the weekend, which excludes everyday traffic.