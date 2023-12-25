Christmas Eve fire guts two-story Roseville home in Pleasant Grove neighborhood

For more than an hour, firefighters aggressively attacked a two-alarm fire Sunday night as flames gutted a two-story house in Roseville.

The Christmas Eve house fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. along Creek Ridge Court in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood, just west of Foothills Boulevard.

The first firefighters arrived five minutes after the call to find the two-story home and garage engulfed in flames, the Roseville Fire Department reported in a Facebook post.

Fire officials said all residents were already out of the burning home. The firefighters launched an aggressive attack on the flames, containing the fire and stopping the blaze from reaching nearby homes.

About 15 minutes after the house fire was initially reported, fire officials initiated a second alarm to bring additional firefighters and resources to the scene. Firefighters had the fire under control at 11:47 p.m., fire officials said.

A total of six fire engines and two fire trucks from the Roseville Fire Department, a fire truck from the Rocklin Fire Department and another from the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit were used to contain the blaze.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire had not been determined.

“We encourage everyone to ensure that your home has working smoke alarms and that they are checked on a monthly basis,” fire officials said in the Facebook post.