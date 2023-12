CBC

As B.C.'s housing crisis continues to impact people in Cranbrook, some service providers are working to help fill the gaps, preparing extreme weather shelters and connecting unhoused people with a doctor. "I'm feeling kind-of okay right now, it's been up and down. We lived on the hill behind the Travelodge for most of the summer," Kathleen Dupuis told CBC News.Dupuis, who says she's been without a home for more than a decade, now stays at the Travelodge, a temporary homeless shelter set up by B.