Christmas Eve TV: E Nesbit’s classic ghost story is a festive fright

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone

10.15pm, BBC Two

Hold on to your steaming mug of mulled wine as Mark Gatiss adapts an E Nesbit story for a suitably festive fright. It tells the tale of two Victorian newlyweds Jack (Éanna Hardwicke) and Laura (Phoebe Horn) who move to a charming village but are disturbed by a warning from the housekeeper, Mrs Dorman (Monica Dolan), about a local legend: two marble effigies that come to life every Christmas Eve. But, Dorman insists, “It’s just a story, sir … a silly story.” Hollie Richardson

Doctor Who at the Proms 2024

4.10pm, BBC Two

Doctor Who is back at the Proms, presented by fan favourite Donna (Catherine Tate) and featuring a new short film written by Russell T Davies, Pantheon of Discord, starring the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa. There is also the chance to hear a new arrangement of the show’s theme tune. Ellen E Jones

The Great Christmas Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

Soap stars battle it out in the tent and expectations are low: “I’m expecting something edible,” says Paul Hollywood, “which would be good.” EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy and Dean Gaffney are a particular joy to watch, as they get in a tizz over yule logs, meringue pine trees and a showstopper based on famous soap storylines. HR

The Repair Shop Christmas Special

8.15pm, BBC One

Ah, Christmas: the holly, the tinsel, the giant fibreglass puffins. Said ornamental birds are the first project for the Repair Shop’s faithful restorers, followed by a teddy bear, a donkey saddle used on an annual gift-delivery run and a magic-lantern projector that holds a world of childhood memories. Jack Seale

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing

9.15pm, BBC Two

Bob’s interest in fishing seems to be gradually waning. Thankfully, his interest in wittering glorious nonsense in Paul’s ear shows no sign of diminishing. This is a gently rapturous delight – the chaps are in France, exploring some beautiful rivers and enjoying a ludicrous end-of-year awards ceremony. Phil Harrison

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special

9.15pm, Channel 5

The fun crime drama about expats in a quaint French village gets a festive amuse bouche before the fourth series launches next year. When a puppet show is disrupted by a behind-the-scenes assault, it falls to antique-loving sleuth Jean (Sally Lindsay) and stern gendarme Caron (Alex Gaumond) to work out who should be on the naughty list. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

It’s a Wonderful Life (Frank Capra, 1946), Christmas Eve, 2.30pm, ITV1

“No man is a failure who has friends.” Notwithstanding its status as a well-worn festive staple, the homespun wisdom in Capra’s drama – inspired by Dickens’s A Christmas Carol and, possibly, Hard Times – feels newly minted with every viewing. That is largely down to James Stewart’s central performance as George Bailey, a young man with dreams bigger than his small town can accommodate. As invisible forces – love, sympathy, rapacious capitalism – continually prevent him from leaving, his frustrations lead to a dark night of the soul. Simon Wardell