Christmas Evening Weather

Latest Stories
- CBC
Ferries cancelled as southwest B.C. hit with storm on Christmas Day
B.C. Ferries cancelled trips between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island as a windstorm slammed into the southwest coast of British Columbia on Christmas Day.Very strong southeast winds are expected for much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast, with wind warnings covering the entire B.C. coast up to Haida Gwaii, Environment Canada said.The federal forecaster said wind speeds up to 90 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h, are possible in exposed coastal sections of the North Coast.Environment Canada
- The Weather Network
A Christmas gift from the skies: Aurora borealis possible for parts of Canada
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
- Business Insider
The 'godfather of EVs' explains why China is winning the race to go electric — and why hybrids are a 'fool's errand'
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.
- The Weather Network
Fierce storms bring heavy rains, snow and power outages to B.C. for Christmas
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday
- HowStuffWorks
South Florida Is Overrun With Green Iguanas
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
- The Canadian Press
Wild Christmas: BC Ferries cancels many sailings over 'severe' forecast
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
- The Weather Network - Video
B.C. braces for another system, possible Christmas Day power disruptions
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- CBC
Trees in Lemay Forest 'are all coming down, developer says, and City of Winnipeg can't stop it
A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat
- Tacoma News Tribune
Baby sea creature spotted swimming with potential mom off WA. See adorable photo
“Good luck little one…you are coming into a tough world.”
- The Canadian Press
California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threats persist on Christmas Eve
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.
- The Canadian Press
Solar burgers: How agrivoltaics is marrying food production with green energy
CALGARY — Jason Bradley spent 20 years of his career as ranch manager at a 50,000-acre grazing operation in west-central Alberta, so he understands why people react with skepticism to the idea of raising a herd of cattle on a working solar farm.
- CBC
B.C. Ferries cancels some Christmas Day sailings with storm set to strike coast
UPDATE, Dec. 25 — Ferries cancelled as southwest B.C. hit with storm on Christmas DayMultiple major B.C. Ferries sailings have been cancelled for Christmas Day due to an incoming storm.The second of a series of powerful storms this week is expected to bring more strong winds and heavy rain to the South Coast of B.C. on Christmas morning.As a result, B.C. Ferries cancelled all sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen for Wednesday, as well as several Christmas Day sailings on the other major ro
- CNN
Orca carried her dead calf for 17 days. She now has a new baby
The killer whale who swam with her dead calf for 17 days in an apparent act of grieving recently gave birth to a new baby, according to Michael Weiss, research director of the Center for Whale Research.
- People
Scientists Discover 27 New Species in Densely Populated Area Packed with 'Mystery' Animals
Conservation International's expedition in Peru's Alto Mayo Landscape unearthed dozens of species new to science
- Fox Weather
High surf turns deadly in California as powerful waves destroy part of Santa Cruz Pier, prompt water rescues
Dangerous waves brought down part of the Santa Cruz Pier on Monday and prompted multiple water rescues from the Pacific Ocean this week as waves up to 60 feet are forecast along the shores of California.
- Storyful
Stunning Timelapse Shows Lava Fountains and Flows as Kilauea Volcano Erupts
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted in the early hours of Monday, December 23, as officials issued a volcano alert on “watch” status.Footage released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows shows lava fountains feeding lava flows across the caldera floor as sun rises.The volcano is one of the world’s most active, and has erupted dozens of times since 1952, according to the USGS. Credit: @USGSVolcanoes via Storyful
- People
Video Shows Fireworks Exploding as Fire Destroys 2 Family Homes Ahead of the Holidays: 'Lost Everything'
The blaze in Spencer, Massachusetts was reported at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23
- The Weather Network
Best Astro Stories '24: Solar Eclipse, extreme auroras and Comet of the Century
Of all the astronomical events we saw in the sky in 2024, three stood out among the rest.
- WMUR - Manchester
VIDEO: Sunny Christmas day, mainly clear for start of Hanukkah
It's quiet for now, but Jacqueline Thomas is looking ahead to our next rain chances.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tough Christmas Eve travel across the maritimes
The Maritimes are in store for some tricky travel on Christmas Eve. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal