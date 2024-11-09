Christmas homeless charity appeals for volunteers

A charity, which provides food and warmth to the homeless over the Christmas period, is appealing for volunteers.

Based at The Haven Day Centre, on Queen's Drive, Christmas Care Swindon has provided hospitality for the homeless and vulnerable, including breakfasts and hot lunches, every Christmas since 1988.

Open from 24 December to 29 December, this year the charity are looking for 160 volunteers to help cook and serve food to their guests.

Urging those to give up their time, charity trustee Vicky Hellyer, said: "It’s a very heart-warming contrast to sitting and eating at home."

'Knocked sideways'

Mrs Hellyer said she first got involved with the charity nearly 20 years ago after watching a series of programmes on homelessness.

"I’ve always lived a pretty comfortable life and the cards in my hand have been winning cards and I was absolutely knocked sideways by it."

She decided to volunteer with her children, getting involved by sorting donations and later the main project.

"Our client group have really difficult lives for 51 weeks a year with all sorts of difficulties. For them it is a real break in the struggle that is the rest of their lives," she said.

The shifts are normally three hours long and run from 08:15 to 18:00," she explained.

"We're looking for really warm people who come together as a team," she said.

Applications to become a volunteer close on 10 November and can be found on the charity's website.

For those who cannot give up their time, Mrs Hellyer said they also accept donations for food, with two donation days taking place at the Haven Centre on 14 December and 22 December.

