'This Christmas I'll be counting penguins'

Derren Fox will be spending Christmas at Signy, counting the penguins [BAS]

How are you spending your Christmas? While many will be curled up on the sofa in front of a roaring fire (or at least with the central heating on), spare a thought for the hundreds of people working in the Antarctic region, surrounded instead by penguins.

Thousands of miles from home, those employed by the Cambridge-based British Antarctic Survey (BAS) are spending the festive season at five research stations and on board the Harwich-based vessel, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Some of them have been sharing their Christmas plans - telling us how they will be spending the big day.

'Penguins - and a cheesy movie'

Derren Fox, 52, is a zoological field assistant at Signy Island Research Station, which is on one of the remote South Orkney Islands, about 370 miles (600km) from the Antarctic Peninsula.

Originally from Cornwall, he now "lives on a yacht just about anywhere", he says.

"On Christmas Day I'll head over to Gourlay Peninsula on the south-east shores of the island to carry out the almost daily checks on the chinstrap and Adelie penguin colonies to monitor productivity," he said.

"This will probably be followed by some sledging or snowman building with some of the other station members before returning to base for a traditional Christmas meal, this year cooked by our station leader, and then probably falling asleep in traditional Christmas style in front of a cheesy festive movie."

Adelie penguins play a large role in life in Antarctica [Getty Images]

'Turkey and trimmings sorted'

The task of rustling up a full Christmas dinner falls to Signy's station leader, Sarah Clark.

The 42-year-old says she has moved around "my whole life... but over the last six years I've been living in North Wales, near Beddgelert".

She added: "The Signy tradition is for the station leader to cook Christmas dinner, so that is what I will be doing - but we are just a small team of five at the moment," she says.

"We'll have a nice brunch whilst reading the email greetings from all the other Antarctic and Sub-Antarctic stations.

"Then the others will probably head out to survey some penguins and do some sledging and I will hold down the fort, make sure everything is ok on station and get the turkey, nut roast and trimmings sorted.

"After dinner we'll spend the evening enjoying some games together including maybe some Christmas darts."

'A good break'

Captain Will Whatley, master of the RRS Sir David Attenborough says it's usually possible for most to take the day off [BAS]

Capt Will Whatley is master of the RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is spending the season at sea.

The 35-year-old is from Southampton.

"Christmas is in the middle of the operational season in Antarctica so it is a busy time work-wise," he says.

"It's usually possible for us to take the day off, although some people will still have to work to keep the ship safe and ticking over.

"For most, Christmas on board provides a good break from the busy Antarctic season and time to reflect on the contrasts between life at home and our time spent with our 'work family' in Antarctica.

"With modern day communications it is always possible to do a video chat with family and friends back home which is very different from years gone by."

'Iceberg-watching'

Dr Nisha Mistry, the medical officer on the Sir David Attenborough, will be spending her first Christmas at sea [BAS]

Dr Nisha Mistry is the ship's medical officer.

The 32-year-old from Bradford, says: "This will be my first time at sea so I'm not too sure how the day will go - but I'll be doing my usual hospital checks in the morning.

"Then later I hope to do my favourite thing - which is going outside to watch the icebergs."

'Sprouts with bacon'

Nick Greenwood, the ship's senior steward will be helping to prepare the big meal [BAS]

Aaron Harper is the chief cook on the Sir David Attenborough.

"This Christmas I will be working," the chef, from Harwich, Essex, says.

"We'll be feeding 56 people and we're doing turkey with all the trimmings.

"A good way of cooking Brussels sprouts is with dried bacon, lots of salt and cracked black pepper," he shared.

Assisting him will be Nick Greenwood, the senior steward on the ship.

The 53-year-old, from Grimsby, says: "On Christmas Day I will be working on helping to get the Christmas dinner ready.

"When I finish work, I will have a festive tipple and then back to my cabin to watch a Christmas movie."

'Hunting for fossils'

Rowan Whittle will be spending her Christmas in a tent, and looking for fossils [Sam Hunt]

Rowan Whittle, 45, is a palaeontologist who usually lives in Cambridge.

However, this year, she is one of a small team which has been dropped off by the BAS ship and will spend Christmas in a tent.

"We are being deployed onto King George Island a couple of days before Christmas," she says.

"Our team of three, Saurav Dutta, a geochemist, Andy Moles, a field guide and myself, will be camping for four weeks hunting for fossils, to try and understand how Antarctic seafloor ecosystems evolved.

"As our trip is time-limited we will need to work on Christmas Day if the weather allows. We will either be finishing camp set-up or conducting an initial survey of the study area.

"Hopefully we can finish a bit early on Christmas Day to cook something nice with our field rations."

