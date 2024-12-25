Christmas light show in New Taipei City
Stars, angel wings and sparkles lit up Taiwan's New Taipei City to mark Christmas (Dec. 25, AP video shot by Taijing Wu)
Stars, angel wings and sparkles lit up Taiwan's New Taipei City to mark Christmas (Dec. 25, AP video shot by Taijing Wu)
Ontario’s William Alexander has been selected to judge at the prestigious 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The Milton resident will judge the sporting group at the 2025 event in New York.
Sandra Bullock attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. See the pictures here...
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
Heather is mom to son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa
Meghan Markle is set to make 'vital decisions concerning her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet' over the next 12 months. Read this exclusive…
"He probably only ate around $50 worth of food and was stuck with a $146.98 check at the end."
The supermodel posted the racy outfit she wore to an intimate Kate Hudson show
‘Forrest Gump’ star made a surprise ‘SNL’ appearance to induct host Martin Short into the show’s five-timers club
A woman is at odds with her family after discovering a group gift was actually just for one person
Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni alleging sexual harassment, followed by a retaliatory public smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation
It took them a second.
Kendall Jenner's home at Christmas time is one of the most beautiful celebrity homes we've ever seen. Transformed into a real life scene from The Holiday, Kim Kardashian's sister's LA mansion is a total winter wonderland - see inside
May these signs give you the strength to survive the holidays.
"If you're going to buy somebody something that comes in pairs, like shoes or socks, give that person both of them," advised the niece of the president-elect.
“I was signed on…and then I met Chevy Chase," Columbus tells Vanity Fair
John Reardon, an actor from the Hallmark Channel and the star of the Canadian police procedural drama Hudson & Rex, has revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Reardon shared two photos in a social media post, including one in which the actor is seen in a hospital with his eyes closed. “Last night was …
The wife of Brooklyn Beckham just inspired our December 31st outfit by wearing a sultry coat look on her Instagram. See photos
The mom of two also shared which previous trend she is standing 10 toes behind
Gary is in love at age 89
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…