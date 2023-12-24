Christmas offers the ‘promise of a better world’, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak has urged people to focus on “the promise of a brighter future” in a Christmas message ahead of an election year. The Prime Minister said Christmas was “a time of hope” but it was important to remember “those facing a difficult time”. Mr Sunak, who is a Hindu, highlighted the “Christian values at the heart of this celebration of Christ’s birth”. The Prime Minister said: “Christmas is a time of peace, joy, compassion. “A time of hope and a promise of a better world. “And today as we look ahead, let’s keep that promise of a brighter future burning into the new year.”