Christmas presents stolen near Louth returned to family before big day

Lincolnshire Police said a man and a woman had been arrested in connection with the theft

A family staying near Louth saw their Christmas saved after stolen presents were returned in time for the big day.

The family were staying at Kenwick Park Lodges on Christmas Eve when thieves stole car keys from their lodge and left with the car containing presents.

Lincolnshire Police said officers stopped a vehicle on the A46 north of Lincoln within 15 minutes of receiving the call.

A 39-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The force said: "Both the woman and man have been bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire.

"The presents were recovered and returned to the family by one of our officers, in time for Christmas Day."

