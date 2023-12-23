Christmas Regatta Brings Festive Cheer to Venice's Grand Canal

A mix of competitive and amateur gondoliers dressed up in festive costumes and paddled along the Grand Canal in Venice as part of the city’s annual Christmas regatta on December 17.

La Nuova di Venezia said 19 gondolas registered to take place as part of the competition, which is in its 11th year. The regatta saw competitors sail from San Zaccaria to the Ca’ Foscari University.

Footage by Claudia Zannini shows participants paddling up the canal as crowds watch on. Credit: Claudia Zannini via Storyful

Video Transcript

[UPBEAT MUSIC]