What should I do with my Christmas tree this year?
As the festive season winds down, many are faced with the annual conundrum of what to do with the once-adorned centrepiece of their holiday cheer - the Christmas tree.
The twinkling lights and glittering ornaments that brought joy now long gone, thoughts turn to disposal as pine needles drop by the day.
From fly tipping to fire wood, each household takes its own approach.
This year, people are asked to consider sustainable removal methods.
Donkeying around
Robert Wallace runs Kinedale Donkeys in Ballynahinch, County Down.
He cares for 25 donkeys and offers equine therapy with visits to nursing homes and schools. The donkeys are also available for treks, cuddle sessions and "donkey date nights".
Importantly, he said, they are not a sanctuary.
"I'm out here trying to prove that donkeys do have a purpose and they can sustain themselves, whereas a sanctuary is just somewhere to put a donkey when somebody is bored of it, like they've no value, so I'm trying to educate people that donkeys can earn their own keep," Robert explained.
Kinedale Donkeys has been appealing for old Christmas trees for the last five years.
"A lot of people said 'oh we're fly tipping it', or they tried to take it to the zoo and it reached capacity, but we thought the donkeys love the pine needles, they'll eat all the bark and the softer branches, so we asked for them."
"It gives the donkeys a bit of enrichment because they are kept inside over the winter with the poor weather and soft ground."
He said the animals enjoy chewing and playing with the branches, which are later chipped and used for bedding.
"I've even seen them play tug of war with them."
Each year the farm receives over 200 used Christmas trees and people are invited to meet the animals at the same time as drop-off.
Kinedale Farm will be accepting used trees until 7 January.
'Don't do the lazy thing'
The chief executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Dr Ian Humphreys, said there are "always a few people who will do the lazy thing".
He said fly tipping - illegally discarding rubbish - could put animal lives at risk and costs someone else to clear up.
"We have fantastic infrastructure here in Northern Ireland for receiving, taking, and dealing with our waste. So, whether you have a real or fake tree, take it to your local civic amenity centre and they will deal with it appropriately," Dr Humphreys said.
"If it is a real tree they will compost it, helping biodiversity and in turn bring more wildlife back into Northern Ireland."
Dr Humphreys added that while there is more household waste at Christmas, local councils are "well set up to receive that" and he does not foresee any issues this January.
Busy centres
A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "All our centres can be very busy at this time of year, but our staff work hard to assist visitors and ensure everyone has the opportunity to recycle as much as they can.
"This includes real Christmas trees, old batteries, small electricals like broken fairy lights and extra cardboard and packaging.
"We ask visitors to be patient if sites are busy, to separate their waste in advance and to follow the instructions of our staff when using our centres."
Where can I recycle my Christmas tree?
There are dozens of recycling centres across Northern Ireland. The following facilities are accepting real Christmas trees and other household waste, although it is advised to check your local council website to see if an appointment is required.
Antrim and Newtownabbey
Bruslee, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9LS
Crumlin, Main Street, Antrim, BT29 4UP
Craigmore, Craigmore Road, Antrim, BT41 3JJ
Newpark, Orchard Way, Antrim, BT41 2RU
O'Neill Rd, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 6UQ
Ards and North Down
Ballygowan, Moss Road, BT23 6JE
Comber, Ballygowan Road, BT23 5PG
Donaghadee, Railway Street, BT21 0HN
Kircubbin, Parsonage Road, BT22 2RJ
Millisle, Moss Road, BT22 2DR
Newtownards, North Road, BT23 7AN
Portaferry, Coach Road, BT22 1PP
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
Armagh, Station Road, Armagh, BT61 7NP
Banbridge, Scarva Road, Banbridge, BT32 3QD
Dromore, Mossvale Road, Dromore, BT25 1DG
Fairgreen, Duke Street, Portadown, BT62 3EX
Keady, Keady Business Centre, Annavale Road, Keady, BT60 2RP
Markethill Business Centre, Fairgreen Road, Markethill, BT60 1PW
New Line, Tandragee Rd, Lurgan, BT66 8QS
Rathfriland, Iveagh Park Road, Rathfriland, BT34 5DZ
Tandragee, Madden Road, Tandragee, BT62 2DG
Belfast City
Alexandra Park Avenue, 180 Alexandra Park Avenue, BT15 3GJ
Blackstaff Way, BT11 9DT
Ormeau, 6 Park Road, BT7 2FX
Palmerstown Road, 2-4 Palmerstown Road, BT4 1QA
Causeway Coast and Glens
Ballycastle - Carneatly, Moyarget Road, BT54 6HL
Ballymoney - Crosstagherty, Burnquarter Road, BT53 8LN
Ballymoney - Knock Road, BT53 6LX
Coleraine - Gateside Road, BT52 2PB
Castlerock - Freehall Road, BT51 4TR
Dungiven - Chapel Street, BT47 4RS
Garvagh - Limavady Road, BT51 5EB
Kilrea - Lisnagrot Road, BT51 5SE
Limavady - Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET
Portrush - Causeway Street, BT56 8AB
Portstewart - Roselick Road, BT55 7PP
Derry City and Strabane
Eglinton Recycling Centre, 15 Killylane Road, Eglinton, BT47 3DW
Glendermott Road Recycling Centre, 37 Glendermott Road, BT47 6BG
Pennyburn Recycling Centre, 7 Pennyburn Ind Estate, BT48 0LU
Strahans Road Recycling Centre, Strahans Rd, Strabane, BT82 9SG
Strathfoyle Recycling Centre, Temple Road, BT47 6TW
Claudy Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, BT47 4AQ
Donemana Recycling Centre, 226 Berryhill Rd, Donemana, Strabane, BT82 0NB
Newtownstewart Recycling Centre, Douglas Rd, Newtownstewart, BT78 4NE
Spamount Playing Fields, Spamount Playing Fields, Castlederg
Park Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, Derry, BT47 4AL
Plumbridge Recycling Centre, 37 Ligford Road, Derry, BT79 8DL
Fermanagh and Omagh
Belleek Recycling Centre, Old Station Road, Belleek, BT93 3EZ.
Carrickmore Recycling Centre, Ballintrain Road, Carrickmore, BT79 9JX
Dromore Recycling Centre, Camderry Road, Dromore, BT78 3AP
Enniskillen Drummee Recycling Centre, Drummee Road, Enniskillen, BT74 5JX
Fintona Recycling Centre, Lisdergan Road, Fintona, BT78 2NS
Garrison Recycling Centre, Lattone Road, Garrison, BT93 4ER
Irvinestown Recycling Centre, Enniskillen Road, Irvinestown, BT94 1BD
Kesh Recycling Centre, Letterboy Road, Kesh, BT93 1UP
Kinawley Recycling Centre, Derrylin Road, Kinawley, BT92 4FH
Lisbellaw Recycling Centre, Station Road, Lisbellaw, BT94 5AE
Lisnaskea Recycling Centre, Killypaddy Road, Lisnaskea, BT92 0EX
Newtownbutler Recycling Centre, Crom Road, Newtownbutler, BT92 8FL
Omagh Gortrush Recycling Centre, Mullaghmena Park, Omagh, BT78 5EJ
Rosslea Recycling Centre, 13 Dernawilt Road, Rosslea, BT92 7BG
Tempo Recycling Centre, Tullyreagh Road, Tempo, BT94 3LW
Lisburn and Castlereagh
The Cutts, Derriaghy, BT17 9HN
Drumlough, Dromara Road, Hillsborough, BT26 6QA
Carryduff, 8 Comber Road, CBT8 8AN
Mid and East Antrim
Redlands HRC, Harbour Highway, Larne, BT40 1AY
Sullatober HRC, 10 Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus, BT38 9HB
Waveney Road HRC, Waveney Road, Ballymena, BT43 5BA
Larne South HRC, 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry, BT38 9HB
Glenarm HRC, Dickeystown Road, Glenarm, BT44 0BA
Mid Ulster
Ballymacombs Recycling Centre, Ballymacombs Road, Bellaghy, BT45 8JP
Castledawson Recycling Centre, Moyola Road, Castledawson, BT45 8BH
Coalisland Recycling Centre, 4 Railway View, Coalisland, Dungannon, BT71 4JA
Cookstown Recycling Centre, Molesworth Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PA
Drumcoo Recycling Centre (Dungannon), Coalisland Road, Dungannon, BT71 4AE
Draperstown Recycling Centre, Workplace Industrial Estate, Magherafelt Road, Draperstown, BT45 7BJ
Fivemiletown Recycling Centre, Screeby Road, Fivemiletown, BT75 0LG
Maghera Recycling Centre, Station Road Industrial Estate, Maghera, BT45 5DN
Magherafelt Recycling Centre, Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6EN
Moneymore Recycling Centre, Moneyhaw Road, Moneymore, BT45 7SJ
Tullyvar Recycling Centre, Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy, BT69 6BN
Newry, Mourne and Down
Ballykine HRC, Ballynahinch, BT24 8TT
Bann Road HRC, Castlewellan, BT31 9AA
Camlough HRC, Quarter Road, Camlough, BT35 2EZ
Downpatrick HRC, Cloonagh Road, Downpatrick, BT30 6LJ
Crossmaglen, Newry Road, Crossmaglen, BT35 9NN
Hilltown HRC, Rostrevor Road, Hilltown, BT34 5XX
Kilkeel HRC, Ballymageogh Road, Kilkeel, BT34 4HW
Newry HRC, Chapel Road, Newry, BT34 2QE
Newtownhamilton HRC, Newry Road, Newtownhamilton, BT35 OAE
Warrenpoint HRC, Upper Dromore Road, Warrenpoint, BT34 3PW