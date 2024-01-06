What should I do with my Christmas tree this year?

The party is over for this year's pine, but where does it go?

As the festive season winds down, many are faced with the annual conundrum of what to do with the once-adorned centrepiece of their holiday cheer - the Christmas tree.

The twinkling lights and glittering ornaments that brought joy now long gone, thoughts turn to disposal as pine needles drop by the day.

From fly tipping to fire wood, each household takes its own approach.

This year, people are asked to consider sustainable removal methods.

Donkeying around

Robert Wallace runs Kinedale Donkeys in Ballynahinch, County Down.

He cares for 25 donkeys and offers equine therapy with visits to nursing homes and schools. The donkeys are also available for treks, cuddle sessions and "donkey date nights".

Importantly, he said, they are not a sanctuary.

Robert Wallace got his first donkey when he was one-year-old

"I'm out here trying to prove that donkeys do have a purpose and they can sustain themselves, whereas a sanctuary is just somewhere to put a donkey when somebody is bored of it, like they've no value, so I'm trying to educate people that donkeys can earn their own keep," Robert explained.

Kinedale Donkeys has been appealing for old Christmas trees for the last five years.

"A lot of people said 'oh we're fly tipping it', or they tried to take it to the zoo and it reached capacity, but we thought the donkeys love the pine needles, they'll eat all the bark and the softer branches, so we asked for them."

The farm receives about 200 used Christmas trees a year

"It gives the donkeys a bit of enrichment because they are kept inside over the winter with the poor weather and soft ground."

He said the animals enjoy chewing and playing with the branches, which are later chipped and used for bedding.

"I've even seen them play tug of war with them."

Each year the farm receives over 200 used Christmas trees and people are invited to meet the animals at the same time as drop-off.

Kinedale Farm will be accepting used trees until 7 January.

'Don't do the lazy thing'

The chief executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Dr Ian Humphreys, said there are "always a few people who will do the lazy thing".

He said fly tipping - illegally discarding rubbish - could put animal lives at risk and costs someone else to clear up.

Dr Ian Humphreys is urging people to not be lazy with their recycling this year

"We have fantastic infrastructure here in Northern Ireland for receiving, taking, and dealing with our waste. So, whether you have a real or fake tree, take it to your local civic amenity centre and they will deal with it appropriately," Dr Humphreys said.

"If it is a real tree they will compost it, helping biodiversity and in turn bring more wildlife back into Northern Ireland."

Dr Humphreys added that while there is more household waste at Christmas, local councils are "well set up to receive that" and he does not foresee any issues this January.

Busy centres

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "All our centres can be very busy at this time of year, but our staff work hard to assist visitors and ensure everyone has the opportunity to recycle as much as they can.

"This includes real Christmas trees, old batteries, small electricals like broken fairy lights and extra cardboard and packaging.

"We ask visitors to be patient if sites are busy, to separate their waste in advance and to follow the instructions of our staff when using our centres."

Where can I recycle my Christmas tree?

There are dozens of recycling centres across Northern Ireland. The following facilities are accepting real Christmas trees and other household waste, although it is advised to check your local council website to see if an appointment is required.

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Bruslee, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9LS

Crumlin, Main Street, Antrim, BT29 4UP

Craigmore, Craigmore Road, Antrim, BT41 3JJ

Newpark, Orchard Way, Antrim, BT41 2RU

O'Neill Rd, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 6UQ

Ards and North Down

Ballygowan, Moss Road, BT23 6JE

Comber, Ballygowan Road, BT23 5PG

Donaghadee, Railway Street, BT21 0HN

Kircubbin, Parsonage Road, BT22 2RJ

Millisle, Moss Road, BT22 2DR

Newtownards, North Road, BT23 7AN

Portaferry, Coach Road, BT22 1PP

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Armagh, Station Road, Armagh, BT61 7NP

Banbridge, Scarva Road, Banbridge, BT32 3QD

Dromore, Mossvale Road, Dromore, BT25 1DG

Fairgreen, Duke Street, Portadown, BT62 3EX

Keady, Keady Business Centre, Annavale Road, Keady, BT60 2RP

Markethill Business Centre, Fairgreen Road, Markethill, BT60 1PW

New Line, Tandragee Rd, Lurgan, BT66 8QS

Rathfriland, Iveagh Park Road, Rathfriland, BT34 5DZ

Tandragee, Madden Road, Tandragee, BT62 2DG

Belfast City

Alexandra Park Avenue, 180 Alexandra Park Avenue, BT15 3GJ

Blackstaff Way, BT11 9DT

Ormeau, 6 Park Road, BT7 2FX

Palmerstown Road, 2-4 Palmerstown Road, BT4 1QA

Causeway Coast and Glens

Ballycastle - Carneatly, Moyarget Road, BT54 6HL

Ballymoney - Crosstagherty, Burnquarter Road, BT53 8LN

Ballymoney - Knock Road, BT53 6LX

Coleraine - Gateside Road, BT52 2PB

Castlerock - Freehall Road, BT51 4TR

Dungiven - Chapel Street, BT47 4RS

Garvagh - Limavady Road, BT51 5EB

Kilrea - Lisnagrot Road, BT51 5SE

Limavady - Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET

Portrush - Causeway Street, BT56 8AB

Portstewart - Roselick Road, BT55 7PP

Derry City and Strabane

Eglinton Recycling Centre, 15 Killylane Road, Eglinton, BT47 3DW

Glendermott Road Recycling Centre, 37 Glendermott Road, BT47 6BG

Pennyburn Recycling Centre, 7 Pennyburn Ind Estate, BT48 0LU

Strahans Road Recycling Centre, Strahans Rd, Strabane, BT82 9SG

Strathfoyle Recycling Centre, Temple Road, BT47 6TW

Claudy Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, BT47 4AQ

Donemana Recycling Centre, 226 Berryhill Rd, Donemana, Strabane, BT82 0NB

Newtownstewart Recycling Centre, Douglas Rd, Newtownstewart, BT78 4NE

Spamount Playing Fields, Spamount Playing Fields, Castlederg

Park Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, Derry, BT47 4AL

Plumbridge Recycling Centre, 37 Ligford Road, Derry, BT79 8DL

Fermanagh and Omagh

Belleek Recycling Centre, Old Station Road, Belleek, BT93 3EZ.

Carrickmore Recycling Centre, Ballintrain Road, Carrickmore, BT79 9JX

Dromore Recycling Centre, Camderry Road, Dromore, BT78 3AP

Enniskillen Drummee Recycling Centre, Drummee Road, Enniskillen, BT74 5JX

Fintona Recycling Centre, Lisdergan Road, Fintona, BT78 2NS

Garrison Recycling Centre, Lattone Road, Garrison, BT93 4ER

Irvinestown Recycling Centre, Enniskillen Road, Irvinestown, BT94 1BD

Kesh Recycling Centre, Letterboy Road, Kesh, BT93 1UP

Kinawley Recycling Centre, Derrylin Road, Kinawley, BT92 4FH

Lisbellaw Recycling Centre, Station Road, Lisbellaw, BT94 5AE

Lisnaskea Recycling Centre, Killypaddy Road, Lisnaskea, BT92 0EX

Newtownbutler Recycling Centre, Crom Road, Newtownbutler, BT92 8FL

Omagh Gortrush Recycling Centre, Mullaghmena Park, Omagh, BT78 5EJ

Rosslea Recycling Centre, 13 Dernawilt Road, Rosslea, BT92 7BG

Tempo Recycling Centre, Tullyreagh Road, Tempo, BT94 3LW

Lisburn and Castlereagh

The Cutts, Derriaghy, BT17 9HN

Drumlough, Dromara Road, Hillsborough, BT26 6QA

Carryduff, 8 Comber Road, CBT8 8AN

Mid and East Antrim

Redlands HRC, Harbour Highway, Larne, BT40 1AY

Sullatober HRC, 10 Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus, BT38 9HB

Waveney Road HRC, Waveney Road, Ballymena, BT43 5BA

Larne South HRC, 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry, BT38 9HB

Glenarm HRC, Dickeystown Road, Glenarm, BT44 0BA

Mid Ulster

Ballymacombs Recycling Centre, Ballymacombs Road, Bellaghy, BT45 8JP

Castledawson Recycling Centre, Moyola Road, Castledawson, BT45 8BH

Coalisland Recycling Centre, 4 Railway View, Coalisland, Dungannon, BT71 4JA

Cookstown Recycling Centre, Molesworth Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PA

Drumcoo Recycling Centre (Dungannon), Coalisland Road, Dungannon, BT71 4AE

Draperstown Recycling Centre, Workplace Industrial Estate, Magherafelt Road, Draperstown, BT45 7BJ

Fivemiletown Recycling Centre, Screeby Road, Fivemiletown, BT75 0LG

Maghera Recycling Centre, Station Road Industrial Estate, Maghera, BT45 5DN

Magherafelt Recycling Centre, Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6EN

Moneymore Recycling Centre, Moneyhaw Road, Moneymore, BT45 7SJ

Tullyvar Recycling Centre, Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy, BT69 6BN

Newry, Mourne and Down