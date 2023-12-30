Christmas tree fire kills two children and displaces family in Barstow

A Barstow family is mourning after a Christmas tree fire killed two children and decimated their home this month, prompting renewed warnings about the dangers posed by dry, unattended trees.

Within three minutes of receiving calls Dec. 14 reporting a blaze in a house with children trapped inside, firefighters arrived to find "a challenging situation, as heavy fire and smoke conditions engulfed the residence," the Barstow Fire Department said in a news release.

Charmon and Akeem Isom, parents of six, told KABC-TV Channel 7 news they were unaware their four-bedroom home had no smoke detector, and they had no warning when flames from their tree began spreading.

Firefighters jumped through two bedroom windows to rescue the trapped children, handing them off to Barstow police officers who rushed them to waiting ambulances. They were taken to Barstow Community Hospital, and one child was airlifted to the UC Irvine burn facility in Orange County. Aalijah, 2, and Annie, 7, succumbed to their injuries.

In a GoFundMe campaign set up by Charmon Isom, the family hopes to raise money for funeral expenses, a new home and essentials for the family. Isom described Aalijah as the heart of the family and Annie as a vivacious spirit.

Bushawn Carpenter, pastor of the Total Restoration Church, said he was familiar with the six children, who accompanied their grandmother to church on Sundays.

"They are the sweetest kids; they're full of hugs and always positive," Carpenter said.

He said the Isom family is relatively new to the area. The church, the community and other organizations are teaming up to help the family with necessities and support, he said.

The Isoms are unable to return to what's left of their home, according to the fundraising site Meal Train, and are staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Barstow Police Department and the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District's arson investigator.

Fire officials warn that dry Christmas trees could pose a hazard. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Christmas trees should be placed away from fireplaces, radiators and other heat sources. To prevent a tree from drying out, keep it out of heated rooms and the stand filled with water.

Officials recommend proper disposal of trees after the holidays. The Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation and Environment offers curbside collection for trees in the city through January.

