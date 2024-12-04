Christmas turkeys protected by 50kg guard dog - and apprentice puppy in training

A 50kg guard dog is training his new puppy companion to help him protect a flock of Christmas turkeys. Maremma sheepdog Bear, three, has spent the last all his life keeping a watchful eye over the 750 birds each year. Maremmas are a flock guardian breed which means they are designed to live with the animals they protect. Bear's role as turkey protector allows the the turkeys to remain outside year-round free from predators. Farmer George Ford, 35, enlisted a sidekick for Bear - 11-month-old pup, Star - in the summer and she is being trained to look after the chickens and the turkeys.